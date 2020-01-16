Listen Live Sports

NBA All-Star Voting

January 16, 2020 3:39 pm
 
Released Jan. 16
Game: Feb. 16 at United Center, Chicago
Eastern Conference
Frontcourt

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee, 4,474,107

2. Pascal Siakam, Toronto, 2,433,411

3. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia, 2,398,743

4. Jimmy Butler, Miami, 2,046,257

5. Jayson Tatum, Boston, 1,622,635

6. Tacko Fall, Boston, 757,375

7. Bam Adebayo, Miami, 529,244

8. Gordon Hayward, Boston, 398,213

9. Domantas Sabonis, Indiana, 381,390

10. Andre Drummond, Detroit, 325,178

Guards

1. Trae Young. Atlanta, 2,066,924

2. Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn, 1,814,618

3. Kemba Walker, Boston, 1,797,633

4. Derrick Rose, Detroit, 1,381,934

5. Kyle Lowry, Toronto, 848,293

6. Zach LaVine, Chicago, 847,632

7. Jaylen Brown, Boston, 718,355

8. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia, 629,199

9. Bradley Beal, Washington, 609,899

10. Fred VanVleet, Toronto, 546,471

Western Conference
Frontcourt

1. LeBron James, L.A. Lakers, 4,747,887

2. Anthony Davis, L.A. Lakers, 4,412,619

3. Kawhi Leonard, L.A. Clippers, 2,973,076

4. Paul George, L.A. Clippers, 1,171,616

5. Nikola Jokic, Denver, 889,387

6. Carmelo Anthony, Portland, 784,038

7. Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas, 774,056

8. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota, 746,013

9. Brandon Ingram, New Orleans, 672,666

10. Dwight Howard, L.A. Lakers, 670,643

Guards

1. Luka Doncic, Dallas, 4,598,323

2. James Harden, Houston, 2,934,614

3. Damian Lillard, Portland, 984,140

4. Alex Caruso, L.A. Lakers, 894,827

5. Russell Westbrook, Houston, 837,187

6. Stephen Curry, Golden State, 819,352

7. Donovan Mitchell, Utah, 673,917

8. Devin Booker, Phoenix, 577,035

9. D’Angelo Russell, Golden State, 491,047

10. Ja Morant, Memphis, 399,703

