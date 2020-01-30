NBA All-Stars List

Released Jan. 30 Game: Feb. 16 at United Center, Chicago x-captain Starters

x-Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic, Dallas

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia

James Harden, Houston

x-LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

Pascal Siakam, Toronto

Kemba Walker, Boston

Trae Young, Atlanta

Reserves

Bam Adebayo, Miami

Jimmy Butler, Miami

Rudy Gobert, Utah

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans

Nikola Jokic, Denver

Damian Lillard, Portland

Kyle Lowry, Toronto

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee

Donovan Mitchell, Utah

Chris Paul, Oklahoma City

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia

Jayson Tatum, Boston

Russell Westbrook, Houston

Note: The team rosters will announced Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. EST.

