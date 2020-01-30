NBA All-Stars List

|Released Jan. 30
|Game: Feb. 16 at United Center, Chicago
|x-captain
|Starters
x-Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
Luka Doncic, Dallas
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia
James Harden, Houston
x-LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers
Pascal Siakam, Toronto
Kemba Walker, Boston
Trae Young, Atlanta
Bam Adebayo, Miami
Jimmy Butler, Miami
Rudy Gobert, Utah
Brandon Ingram, New Orleans
Nikola Jokic, Denver
Damian Lillard, Portland
Kyle Lowry, Toronto
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee
Donovan Mitchell, Utah
Chris Paul, Oklahoma City
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia
Jayson Tatum, Boston
Russell Westbrook, Houston
Note: The team rosters will announced Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. EST.
