The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBAGL Glance

January 2, 2020 10:08 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 12 6 .667
Delaware 10 8 .556 2
Westchester 9 11 .450 4
Raptors 7 11 .389 5
Long Island 5 12 .294

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 15 4 .789
Canton 13 7 .650
Grand Rapids 11 9 .550
Windy City 10 9 .526 5
Fort Wayne 8 11 .421 7

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 11 9 .550
College Park 11 10 .524 ½
Capital City 9 9 .500 1
Erie 6 13 .316
Greensboro 4 16 .200 7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 16 4 .800
Iowa 10 10 .500 6
Sioux Falls 9 13 .409 8
Oklahoma City 7 12 .368

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 12 7 .632
Santa Cruz 12 9 .571 1
South Bay 10 10 .500
Agua Caliente 9 9 .500
Northern Arizona 4 15 .211 8

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 14 3 .824
Texas 12 9 .571 4
Austin 10 9 .526 5
Rio Grande Valley 6 16 .273 10½

Wednesday’s Games

Northern Arizona 102, Iowa 100

Agua Caliente 110, Raptors 93

Windy City 110, Greensboro 93

Thursday’s Games

Lakeland 129, Canton 113

Westchester 113, College Park 94

Sioux Falls 107, South Bay 94

Friday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Maine, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Canton, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Windy City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lakeland at College Park Skyhawks, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Stockton at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Greensboro at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 5 p.m.

