NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Delaware
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Westchester
|9
|11
|.450
|4
|Raptors
|7
|11
|.389
|5
|Long Island
|5
|12
|.294
|6½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|15
|4
|.789
|—
|Canton
|13
|7
|.650
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|11
|9
|.550
|4½
|Windy City
|10
|9
|.526
|5
|Fort Wayne
|8
|11
|.421
|7
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|College Park
|11
|10
|.524
|½
|Capital City
|9
|9
|.500
|1
|Erie
|6
|13
|.316
|4½
|Greensboro
|4
|16
|.200
|7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|16
|4
|.800
|—
|Iowa
|10
|10
|.500
|6
|Sioux Falls
|9
|13
|.409
|8
|Oklahoma City
|7
|12
|.368
|8½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Santa Cruz
|12
|9
|.571
|1
|South Bay
|10
|10
|.500
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|9
|9
|.500
|2½
|Northern Arizona
|4
|15
|.211
|8
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|14
|3
|.824
|—
|Texas
|12
|9
|.571
|4
|Austin
|10
|9
|.526
|5
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|16
|.273
|10½
Wednesday’s Games
Northern Arizona 102, Iowa 100
Agua Caliente 110, Raptors 93
Windy City 110, Greensboro 93
Thursday’s Games
Lakeland 129, Canton 113
Westchester 113, College Park 94
Sioux Falls 107, South Bay 94
Friday’s Games
Agua Caliente at Maine, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Erie, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Greensboro at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Long Island at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Canton, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Westchester at Windy City, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Lakeland at College Park Skyhawks, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Wisconsin at Long Island, 3 p.m.
Stockton at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Greensboro at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 5 p.m.
