NBAGL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Maine 12 6 .667 — Delaware 10 8 .556 2 Westchester 9 11 .450 4 Raptors 7 11 .389 5 Long Island 5 12 .294 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Wisconsin 15 4 .789 — Canton 13 7 .650 2½ Grand Rapids 11 9 .550 4½ Windy City 10 9 .526 5 Fort Wayne 8 11 .421 7

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Lakeland 11 9 .550 — College Park 11 10 .524 ½ Capital City 9 9 .500 1 Erie 6 13 .316 4½ Greensboro 4 16 .200 7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 16 4 .800 — Iowa 10 10 .500 6 Sioux Falls 9 13 .409 8 Oklahoma City 7 12 .368 8½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Stockton 12 7 .632 — Santa Cruz 12 9 .571 1 South Bay 10 10 .500 2½ Agua Caliente 9 9 .500 2½ Northern Arizona 4 15 .211 8

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 14 3 .824 — Texas 12 9 .571 4 Austin 10 9 .526 5 Rio Grande Valley 6 16 .273 10½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Northern Arizona 102, Iowa 100

Agua Caliente 110, Raptors 93

Windy City 110, Greensboro 93

Thursday’s Games

Lakeland 129, Canton 113

Westchester 113, College Park 94

Sioux Falls 107, South Bay 94

Friday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Maine, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Canton, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Windy City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lakeland at College Park Skyhawks, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Stockton at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Greensboro at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 5 p.m.

