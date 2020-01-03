NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Delaware
|10
|8
|.556
|2½
|Westchester
|9
|11
|.450
|4½
|Raptors
|7
|11
|.389
|5½
|Long Island
|5
|12
|.294
|7
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|16
|4
|.800
|—
|Canton
|13
|7
|.650
|3
|Grand Rapids
|11
|9
|.550
|5
|Windy City
|10
|10
|.500
|6
|Fort Wayne
|9
|11
|.450
|7
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|College Park
|11
|10
|.524
|½
|Capital City
|9
|10
|.474
|1½
|Erie
|7
|13
|.350
|4
|Greensboro
|4
|17
|.190
|7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|16
|4
|.800
|—
|Iowa
|10
|10
|.500
|6
|Sioux Falls
|9
|13
|.409
|8
|Oklahoma City
|7
|13
|.350
|9
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Santa Cruz
|13
|9
|.591
|1
|South Bay
|10
|10
|.500
|3
|Agua Caliente
|9
|10
|.474
|3½
|Northern Arizona
|5
|15
|.250
|8
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Austin
|11
|9
|.550
|4
|Texas
|12
|10
|.545
|4
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|17
|.261
|10½
___
Thursday’s Games
Lakeland 129, Canton 113
Westchester 113, College Park 94
Sioux Falls 107, South Bay 94
Friday’s Games
Maine 112, Agua Caliente 109
Fort Wayne 128, Capital City 126
Erie 109, Oklahoma City 107
Wisconsin 111, Windy City 94
Austin 126, Greensboro 123, OT
Northern Arizona 101, Rio Grande Valley 93
Stockton 120, Texas 109
Santa Cruz 110, Salt Lake City 106
Saturday’s Games
Long Island at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Canton, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Westchester at Windy City, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Lakeland at College Park Skyhawks, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Wisconsin at Long Island, 3 p.m.
Stockton at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Greensboro at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Erie at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Iowa, 8 p.m.
