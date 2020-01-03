NBAGL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Maine 13 6 .684 — Delaware 10 8 .556 2½ Westchester 9 11 .450 4½ Raptors 7 11 .389 5½ Long Island 5 12 .294 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB Wisconsin 16 4 .800 — Canton 13 7 .650 3 Grand Rapids 11 9 .550 5 Windy City 10 10 .500 6 Fort Wayne 9 11 .450 7

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Lakeland 11 9 .550 — College Park 11 10 .524 ½ Capital City 9 10 .474 1½ Erie 7 13 .350 4 Greensboro 4 17 .190 7½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 16 4 .800 — Iowa 10 10 .500 6 Sioux Falls 9 13 .409 8 Oklahoma City 7 13 .350 9

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Stockton 13 7 .650 — Santa Cruz 13 9 .591 1 South Bay 10 10 .500 3 Agua Caliente 9 10 .474 3½ Northern Arizona 5 15 .250 8

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 14 4 .778 — Austin 11 9 .550 4 Texas 12 10 .545 4 Rio Grande Valley 6 17 .261 10½

___

Thursday’s Games

Lakeland 129, Canton 113

Westchester 113, College Park 94

Sioux Falls 107, South Bay 94

Friday’s Games

Maine 112, Agua Caliente 109

Fort Wayne 128, Capital City 126

Erie 109, Oklahoma City 107

Wisconsin 111, Windy City 94

Austin 126, Greensboro 123, OT

Northern Arizona 101, Rio Grande Valley 93

Stockton 120, Texas 109

Santa Cruz 110, Salt Lake City 106

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Canton, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Windy City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lakeland at College Park Skyhawks, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Stockton at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Greensboro at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Erie at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Iowa, 8 p.m.

