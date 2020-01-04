Listen Live Sports

NBAGL Glance

January 4, 2020 10:08 am
 
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 13 6 .684
Delaware 11 8 .579 2
Westchester 10 11 .476 4
Raptors 8 11 .421 5
Long Island 5 13 .278

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 16 4 .800
Canton 14 7 .667
Grand Rapids 11 10 .524
Windy City 10 11 .476
Fort Wayne 9 12 .429

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 11 9 .550
College Park 11 10 .524 ½
Capital City 9 10 .474
Erie 7 13 .350 4
Greensboro 4 17 .190

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 17 4 .810
Iowa 10 11 .476 7
Sioux Falls 9 13 .409
Oklahoma City 7 13 .350

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 13 7 .650
Santa Cruz 13 9 .591 1
South Bay 10 11 .476
Agua Caliente 9 10 .474
Northern Arizona 5 15 .250 8

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 14 4 .778
Texas 13 10 .565
Austin 11 9 .550 4
Rio Grande Valley 6 17 .261 10½

Friday’s Games

Maine 112, Agua Caliente 109

Fort Wayne 128, Capital City 126

Erie 109, Oklahoma City 107

Wisconsin 111, Windy City 94

Austin 126, Greensboro 123, OT

Northern Arizona 101, Rio Grande Valley 93

Stockton 120, Texas 109

Santa Cruz 110, Salt Lake City 106

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 111, Long Island 88

Canton 112, Fort Wayne 111, OT

Raptors 117, Grand Rapids 113

Memphis 130, Iowa 127

Westchester 122, Windy City 108

Texas 134, South Bay 119

Sunday’s Games

Lakeland at College Park Skyhawks, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Stockton at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Greensboro at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Erie at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Austin at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

