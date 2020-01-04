NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Delaware
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|Westchester
|10
|11
|.476
|4
|Raptors
|8
|11
|.421
|5
|Long Island
|5
|13
|.278
|7½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|16
|4
|.800
|—
|Canton
|14
|7
|.667
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|11
|10
|.524
|5½
|Windy City
|10
|11
|.476
|6½
|Fort Wayne
|9
|12
|.429
|7½
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|College Park
|11
|10
|.524
|½
|Capital City
|9
|10
|.474
|1½
|Erie
|7
|13
|.350
|4
|Greensboro
|4
|17
|.190
|7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|17
|4
|.810
|—
|Iowa
|10
|11
|.476
|7
|Sioux Falls
|9
|13
|.409
|8½
|Oklahoma City
|7
|13
|.350
|9½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Santa Cruz
|13
|9
|.591
|1
|South Bay
|10
|11
|.476
|3½
|Agua Caliente
|9
|10
|.474
|3½
|Northern Arizona
|5
|15
|.250
|8
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Texas
|13
|10
|.565
|3½
|Austin
|11
|9
|.550
|4
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|17
|.261
|10½
___
Friday’s Games
Maine 112, Agua Caliente 109
Fort Wayne 128, Capital City 126
Erie 109, Oklahoma City 107
Wisconsin 111, Windy City 94
Austin 126, Greensboro 123, OT
Northern Arizona 101, Rio Grande Valley 93
Stockton 120, Texas 109
Santa Cruz 110, Salt Lake City 106
Saturday’s Games
Delaware 111, Long Island 88
Canton 112, Fort Wayne 111, OT
Raptors 117, Grand Rapids 113
Memphis 130, Iowa 127
Westchester 122, Windy City 108
Texas 134, South Bay 119
Sunday’s Games
Lakeland at College Park Skyhawks, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Wisconsin at Long Island, 3 p.m.
Stockton at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Greensboro at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Erie at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Austin at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
