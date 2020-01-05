NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Delaware
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|Westchester
|10
|11
|.476
|4
|Raptors
|8
|11
|.421
|5
|Long Island
|5
|14
|.263
|8
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|17
|4
|.810
|—
|Canton
|14
|7
|.667
|3
|Grand Rapids
|11
|10
|.524
|6
|Windy City
|10
|11
|.476
|7
|Fort Wayne
|9
|12
|.429
|8
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|College Park
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|Lakeland
|11
|10
|.524
|½
|Capital City
|10
|10
|.500
|1
|Erie
|7
|13
|.350
|4
|Greensboro
|4
|18
|.182
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|17
|4
|.810
|—
|Iowa
|10
|11
|.476
|7
|Sioux Falls
|10
|13
|.435
|8
|Oklahoma City
|7
|14
|.333
|10
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Santa Cruz
|13
|9
|.591
|½
|South Bay
|10
|11
|.476
|3
|Agua Caliente
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Northern Arizona
|6
|15
|.286
|7
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Austin
|12
|9
|.571
|3½
|Texas
|13
|10
|.565
|3½
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|18
|.250
|11
___
Saturday’s Games
Delaware 111, Long Island 88
Canton 112, Fort Wayne 111, OT
Raptors 117, Grand Rapids 113
Memphis 130, Iowa 127
Westchester 122, Windy City 108
Texas 134, South Bay 119
Sunday’s Games
College Park 103, Lakeland 93
Capital City 118, Oklahoma City 111
Wisconsin 140, Long Island 128
Sioux Falls 129, Stockton 115
Northern Arizona 120, Greensboro 110
Austin 119, Rio Grande Valley 117, OT
Monday’s Games
Erie at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Austin at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Erie at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Iowa at South Bay, 10 p.m.
