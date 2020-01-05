NBAGL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Maine 13 6 .684 — Delaware 11 8 .579 2 Westchester 10 11 .476 4 Raptors 8 11 .421 5 Long Island 5 14 .263 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Wisconsin 17 4 .810 — Canton 14 7 .667 3 Grand Rapids 11 10 .524 6 Windy City 10 11 .476 7 Fort Wayne 9 12 .429 8

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB College Park 12 10 .545 — Lakeland 11 10 .524 ½ Capital City 10 10 .500 1 Erie 7 13 .350 4 Greensboro 4 18 .182 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 17 4 .810 — Iowa 10 11 .476 7 Sioux Falls 10 13 .435 8 Oklahoma City 7 14 .333 10

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Stockton 13 8 .619 — Santa Cruz 13 9 .591 ½ South Bay 10 11 .476 3 Agua Caliente 9 10 .474 3 Northern Arizona 6 15 .286 7

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 14 4 .778 — Austin 12 9 .571 3½ Texas 13 10 .565 3½ Rio Grande Valley 6 18 .250 11

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 111, Long Island 88

Canton 112, Fort Wayne 111, OT

Raptors 117, Grand Rapids 113

Memphis 130, Iowa 127

Westchester 122, Windy City 108

Texas 134, South Bay 119

Sunday’s Games

College Park 103, Lakeland 93

Capital City 118, Oklahoma City 111

Wisconsin 140, Long Island 128

Sioux Falls 129, Stockton 115

Northern Arizona 120, Greensboro 110

Austin 119, Rio Grande Valley 117, OT

Monday’s Games

Erie at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Austin at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Erie at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Iowa at South Bay, 10 p.m.

