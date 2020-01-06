Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBAGL Glance

January 6, 2020 10:08 am
 
< a min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 13 6 .684
Delaware 11 8 .579 2
Westchester 10 11 .476 4
Raptors 9 11 .450
Long Island 5 14 .263 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 17 4 .810
Canton 14 7 .667 3
Grand Rapids 11 10 .524 6
Windy City 10 11 .476 7
Fort Wayne 9 12 .429 8

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
College Park 12 10 .545
Lakeland 11 10 .524 ½
Capital City 10 10 .500 1
Erie 7 14 .333
Greensboro 4 18 .182 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 17 5 .773
Iowa 11 11 .500 6
Sioux Falls 10 13 .435
Oklahoma City 7 14 .333

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 13 8 .619
Santa Cruz 13 9 .591 ½
South Bay 10 11 .476 3
Agua Caliente 9 10 .474 3
Northern Arizona 6 15 .286 7

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 14 4 .778
Austin 12 9 .571
Texas 13 10 .565
Rio Grande Valley 6 18 .250 11

___

Sunday’s Games

College Park 103, Lakeland 93

Capital City 118, Oklahoma City 111

Advertisement

Wisconsin 140, Long Island 128

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

Sioux Falls 129, Stockton 115

Northern Arizona 120, Greensboro 110

Austin 119, Rio Grande Valley 117, OT

Monday’s Games

Raptors 124, Erie 114

Iowa 145, Memphis 136

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Austin at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Erie at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Iowa at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Canton at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1789: First US presidential electors set