NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Delaware
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|Westchester
|10
|11
|.476
|4
|Raptors
|9
|11
|.450
|4½
|Long Island
|5
|14
|.263
|8
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|17
|4
|.810
|—
|Canton
|14
|7
|.667
|3
|Grand Rapids
|11
|10
|.524
|6
|Windy City
|10
|11
|.476
|7
|Fort Wayne
|9
|12
|.429
|8
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|College Park
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|Lakeland
|11
|10
|.524
|½
|Capital City
|10
|10
|.500
|1
|Erie
|7
|14
|.333
|4½
|Greensboro
|4
|18
|.182
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|17
|5
|.773
|—
|Iowa
|11
|11
|.500
|6
|Sioux Falls
|10
|13
|.435
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|7
|14
|.333
|9½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Santa Cruz
|13
|9
|.591
|½
|South Bay
|10
|11
|.476
|3
|Agua Caliente
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Northern Arizona
|6
|15
|.286
|7
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Austin
|12
|9
|.571
|3½
|Texas
|13
|10
|.565
|3½
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|18
|.250
|11
Sunday’s Games
College Park 103, Lakeland 93
Capital City 118, Oklahoma City 111
Wisconsin 140, Long Island 128
Sioux Falls 129, Stockton 115
Northern Arizona 120, Greensboro 110
Austin 119, Rio Grande Valley 117, OT
Monday’s Games
Raptors 124, Erie 114
Iowa 145, Memphis 136
Tuesday’s Games
Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Austin at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Erie at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Iowa at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Canton at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
