The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBAGL Glance

January 7, 2020 10:08 am
 
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 13 6 .684
Delaware 12 8 .600
Westchester 10 12 .455
Raptors 9 11 .450
Long Island 5 14 .263 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 18 4 .818
Canton 14 7 .667
Grand Rapids 11 10 .524
Windy City 10 11 .476
Fort Wayne 9 13 .409 9

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
College Park 12 10 .545
Lakeland 11 10 .524 ½
Capital City 10 10 .500 1
Erie 7 14 .333
Greensboro 4 18 .182 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 17 5 .773
Iowa 11 11 .500 6
Sioux Falls 10 13 .435
Oklahoma City 7 15 .318 10

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 13 9 .591
Santa Cruz 13 9 .591
South Bay 10 11 .476
Agua Caliente 9 11 .450 3
Northern Arizona 6 15 .286

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 15 4 .789
Austin 13 9 .591
Texas 13 10 .565 4
Rio Grande Valley 7 18 .280 11

___

Monday’s Games

Raptors 124, Erie 114

Iowa 145, Memphis 136

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware 122, Westchester 109

Wisconsin 121, Fort Wayne 115

Austin 117, Oklahoma City 108

Rio Grande Valley 132, Stockton 114

Salt Lake City 119, Agua Caliente 99

Wednesday’s Games

Erie at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Iowa at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Canton at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Erie at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

