Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBAGL Glance

January 8, 2020 10:08 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 13 6 .684
Delaware 12 8 .600
Westchester 10 12 .455
Raptors 9 11 .450
Long Island 5 15 .250

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 18 4 .818
Canton 14 7 .667
Grand Rapids 12 10 .545 6
Windy City 10 11 .476
Fort Wayne 9 13 .409 9

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
College Park 13 10 .565
Lakeland 11 10 .524 1
Capital City 10 10 .500
Erie 7 15 .318
Greensboro 4 18 .182

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 17 5 .773
Iowa 12 11 .522
Sioux Falls 10 13 .435
Oklahoma City 7 15 .318 10

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 13 9 .591
Santa Cruz 13 9 .591
South Bay 10 12 .455 3
Agua Caliente 9 11 .450 3
Northern Arizona 6 15 .286

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 15 4 .789
Austin 13 9 .591
Texas 13 10 .565 4
Rio Grande Valley 7 18 .280 11

___

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware 122, Westchester 109

Wisconsin 121, Fort Wayne 115

Advertisement

Austin 117, Oklahoma City 108

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

Rio Grande Valley 132, Stockton 114

Salt Lake City 119, Agua Caliente 99

Wednesday’s Games

College Park 126, Erie 111

Grand Rapids 114, Long Island 98

Iowa 147, South Bay 140

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Canton at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Erie at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Maine, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Canton at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|9 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1945: US invades Luzon in Philippines