NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Delaware
|12
|8
|.600
|1½
|Westchester
|10
|12
|.455
|4½
|Raptors
|9
|11
|.450
|4½
|Long Island
|5
|15
|.250
|8½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|18
|4
|.818
|—
|Canton
|14
|7
|.667
|3½
|Grand Rapids
|12
|10
|.545
|6
|Windy City
|10
|11
|.476
|7½
|Fort Wayne
|9
|13
|.409
|9
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|College Park
|13
|10
|.565
|—
|Lakeland
|11
|10
|.524
|1
|Capital City
|10
|10
|.500
|1½
|Erie
|7
|15
|.318
|5½
|Greensboro
|4
|18
|.182
|8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|17
|5
|.773
|—
|Iowa
|12
|11
|.522
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|10
|13
|.435
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|7
|15
|.318
|10
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Santa Cruz
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|South Bay
|10
|12
|.455
|3
|Agua Caliente
|9
|11
|.450
|3
|Northern Arizona
|6
|15
|.286
|6½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|15
|4
|.789
|—
|Austin
|13
|9
|.591
|3½
|Texas
|13
|10
|.565
|4
|Rio Grande Valley
|7
|18
|.280
|11
___
Tuesday’s Games
Delaware 122, Westchester 109
Wisconsin 121, Fort Wayne 115
Austin 117, Oklahoma City 108
Rio Grande Valley 132, Stockton 114
Salt Lake City 119, Agua Caliente 99
Wednesday’s Games
College Park 126, Erie 111
Grand Rapids 114, Long Island 98
Iowa 147, South Bay 140
Thursday’s Games
Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Canton at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Erie at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
College Park Skyhawks at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Maine, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Canton at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.
