NBAGL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Maine 13 6 .684 — Delaware 12 8 .600 1½ Westchester 10 12 .455 4½ Raptors 9 11 .450 4½ Long Island 5 15 .250 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Wisconsin 18 4 .818 — Canton 14 7 .667 3½ Grand Rapids 12 10 .545 6 Windy City 10 11 .476 7½ Fort Wayne 9 13 .409 9

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB College Park 13 10 .565 — Lakeland 11 10 .524 1 Capital City 10 10 .500 1½ Erie 7 15 .318 5½ Greensboro 4 18 .182 8½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 17 5 .773 — Iowa 12 11 .522 5½ Sioux Falls 10 13 .435 7½ Oklahoma City 7 15 .318 10

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Stockton 13 9 .591 — Santa Cruz 13 9 .591 — South Bay 10 12 .455 3 Agua Caliente 9 11 .450 3 Northern Arizona 6 15 .286 6½

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 15 4 .789 — Austin 13 9 .591 3½ Texas 13 10 .565 4 Rio Grande Valley 7 18 .280 11

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware 122, Westchester 109

Wisconsin 121, Fort Wayne 115

Austin 117, Oklahoma City 108

Rio Grande Valley 132, Stockton 114

Salt Lake City 119, Agua Caliente 99

Wednesday’s Games

College Park 126, Erie 111

Grand Rapids 114, Long Island 98

Iowa 147, South Bay 140

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Canton at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Erie at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Maine, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Canton at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.

