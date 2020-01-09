NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Delaware
|12
|8
|.600
|2
|Westchester
|10
|12
|.455
|5
|Raptors
|9
|11
|.450
|5
|Long Island
|5
|15
|.250
|9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|18
|5
|.783
|—
|Canton
|15
|7
|.682
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|12
|10
|.545
|5½
|Windy City
|10
|11
|.476
|7
|Fort Wayne
|9
|13
|.409
|8½
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|College Park
|13
|10
|.565
|—
|Lakeland
|11
|10
|.524
|1
|Capital City
|10
|11
|.476
|2
|Erie
|7
|15
|.318
|5½
|Greensboro
|4
|18
|.182
|8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|17
|5
|.773
|—
|Iowa
|12
|12
|.500
|6
|Sioux Falls
|10
|13
|.435
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|7
|15
|.318
|10
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Santa Cruz
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Agua Caliente
|10
|11
|.476
|2½
|South Bay
|10
|12
|.455
|3
|Northern Arizona
|6
|16
|.273
|7
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|15
|4
|.789
|—
|Austin
|14
|9
|.609
|3
|Texas
|13
|10
|.565
|4
|Rio Grande Valley
|7
|18
|.280
|11
___
Wednesday’s Games
College Park 126, Erie 111
Grand Rapids 114, Long Island 98
Iowa 147, South Bay 140
Thursday’s Games
Maine 120, Capital City 118, 3OT
Canton 123, Wisconsin 111
Austin 109, Northern Arizona 102
Agua Caliente 105, Iowa 95
Friday’s Games
Erie at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
College Park Skyhawks at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Maine, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Canton at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Raptors at College Park Skyhawks, 2 p.m.
Austin at South Bay, 8 p.m.
