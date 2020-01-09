Listen Live Sports

NBAGL Glance

January 9, 2020
 
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 14 6 .700
Delaware 12 8 .600 2
Westchester 10 12 .455 5
Raptors 9 11 .450 5
Long Island 5 15 .250 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 18 5 .783
Canton 15 7 .682
Grand Rapids 12 10 .545
Windy City 10 11 .476 7
Fort Wayne 9 13 .409

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
College Park 13 10 .565
Lakeland 11 10 .524 1
Capital City 10 11 .476 2
Erie 7 15 .318
Greensboro 4 18 .182

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 17 5 .773
Iowa 12 12 .500 6
Sioux Falls 10 13 .435
Oklahoma City 7 15 .318 10

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 13 9 .591
Santa Cruz 13 9 .591
Agua Caliente 10 11 .476
South Bay 10 12 .455 3
Northern Arizona 6 16 .273 7

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 15 4 .789
Austin 14 9 .609 3
Texas 13 10 .565 4
Rio Grande Valley 7 18 .280 11

___

Wednesday’s Games

College Park 126, Erie 111

Grand Rapids 114, Long Island 98

Iowa 147, South Bay 140

Thursday’s Games

Maine 120, Capital City 118, 3OT

Canton 123, Wisconsin 111

Austin 109, Northern Arizona 102

Agua Caliente 105, Iowa 95

Friday’s Games

Erie at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Maine, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Canton at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Raptors at College Park Skyhawks, 2 p.m.

Austin at South Bay, 8 p.m.

