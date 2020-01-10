NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Delaware
|12
|9
|.571
|2½
|Westchester
|10
|13
|.435
|5½
|Raptors
|9
|12
|.429
|5½
|Long Island
|5
|15
|.250
|9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|18
|5
|.783
|—
|Canton
|15
|7
|.682
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|13
|10
|.565
|5
|Windy City
|10
|12
|.455
|7½
|Fort Wayne
|9
|13
|.409
|8½
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|College Park
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Lakeland
|12
|10
|.545
|1
|Capital City
|10
|11
|.476
|2½
|Erie
|8
|15
|.348
|5½
|Greensboro
|4
|19
|.174
|9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Iowa
|12
|12
|.500
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|Oklahoma City
|8
|15
|.348
|9
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Santa Cruz
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Agua Caliente
|10
|11
|.476
|2½
|South Bay
|10
|12
|.455
|3
|Northern Arizona
|6
|16
|.273
|7
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|16
|4
|.800
|—
|Austin
|14
|9
|.609
|3½
|Texas
|13
|10
|.565
|4½
|Rio Grande Valley
|7
|18
|.280
|11½
___
Thursday’s Games
Maine 120, Capital City 118, 3OT
Canton 123, Wisconsin 111
Austin 109, Northern Arizona 102
Agua Caliente 105, Iowa 95
Friday’s Games
Erie 131, Greensboro 129, OT
Grand Rapids 100, Delaware 91
Lakeland 122, Westchester 120
College Park 114, Windy City 103
Oklahoma City 120, Raptors 97
Salt Lake City 125, Memphis 119
Saturday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Maine, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Canton at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Raptors at College Park Skyhawks, 2 p.m.
Austin at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Capital City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
