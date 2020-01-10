Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBAGL Glance

January 10, 2020 10:08 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 14 6 .700
Delaware 12 9 .571
Westchester 10 13 .435
Raptors 9 12 .429
Long Island 5 15 .250 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 18 5 .783
Canton 15 7 .682
Grand Rapids 13 10 .565 5
Windy City 10 12 .455
Fort Wayne 9 13 .409

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
College Park 14 10 .583
Lakeland 12 10 .545 1
Capital City 10 11 .476
Erie 8 15 .348
Greensboro 4 19 .174

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 17 6 .739
Iowa 12 12 .500
Sioux Falls 10 13 .435 7
Oklahoma City 8 15 .348 9

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 13 9 .591
Santa Cruz 13 9 .591
Agua Caliente 10 11 .476
South Bay 10 12 .455 3
Northern Arizona 6 16 .273 7

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 16 4 .800
Austin 14 9 .609
Texas 13 10 .565
Rio Grande Valley 7 18 .280 11½

___

Thursday’s Games

Maine 120, Capital City 118, 3OT

Canton 123, Wisconsin 111

Austin 109, Northern Arizona 102

Agua Caliente 105, Iowa 95

Friday’s Games

Erie 131, Greensboro 129, OT

Grand Rapids 100, Delaware 91

Lakeland 122, Westchester 120

College Park 114, Windy City 103

Oklahoma City 120, Raptors 97

Salt Lake City 125, Memphis 119

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Maine, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Canton at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Raptors at College Park Skyhawks, 2 p.m.

Austin at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Capital City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

