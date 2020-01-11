NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Delaware
|12
|9
|.571
|3
|Westchester
|11
|13
|.458
|5½
|Raptors
|9
|12
|.429
|6
|Long Island
|6
|15
|.286
|9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|19
|5
|.792
|—
|Canton
|15
|8
|.652
|3½
|Grand Rapids
|13
|11
|.542
|6
|Windy City
|11
|12
|.478
|7½
|Fort Wayne
|9
|14
|.391
|9½
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|College Park
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Lakeland
|12
|11
|.522
|1½
|Capital City
|10
|12
|.455
|3
|Erie
|8
|15
|.348
|5½
|Greensboro
|4
|20
|.167
|10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Iowa
|12
|12
|.500
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|11
|13
|.458
|6½
|Oklahoma City
|8
|16
|.333
|9½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Stockton
|13
|9
|.591
|½
|Agua Caliente
|11
|11
|.500
|2½
|South Bay
|10
|13
|.435
|4
|Northern Arizona
|7
|16
|.304
|7
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|Austin
|14
|9
|.609
|3
|Texas
|13
|11
|.542
|4½
|Rio Grande Valley
|8
|18
|.308
|10½
___
Friday’s Games
Erie 131, Greensboro 129, OT
Grand Rapids 100, Delaware 91
Lakeland 122, Westchester 120
College Park 114, Windy City 103
Oklahoma City 120, Raptors 97
Salt Lake City 125, Memphis 119
Saturday’s Games
Maine 100, Grand Rapids 93
Long Island 119, Greensboro 109
Sioux Falls 106, Capital City 90
Westchester 112, Lakeland 106
Wisconsin 131, Canton 123
Windy City 120, Fort Wayne 112
Northern Arizona 108, Oklahoma City 93
Rio Grande Valley 128, South Bay 120
Santa Cruz 139, Texas 118
Agua Caliente 115, Salt Lake City 105
Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Raptors at College Park Skyhawks, 2 p.m.
Austin at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Capital City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Maine at Erie, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Austin at Stockton, 10 p.m.
