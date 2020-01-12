Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NBAGL Glance

January 12, 2020 10:08 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 15 6 .714
Delaware 12 9 .571 3
Westchester 11 13 .458
Raptors 9 13 .409
Long Island 6 15 .286 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 19 5 .792
Canton 15 8 .652
Grand Rapids 13 11 .542 6
Windy City 11 12 .478
Fort Wayne 9 14 .391

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
College Park 15 10 .600
Lakeland 12 11 .522 2
Capital City 10 12 .455
Erie 8 15 .348 6
Greensboro 4 20 .167 10½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 17 6 .739
Iowa 12 13 .480 6
Sioux Falls 11 13 .458
Oklahoma City 8 16 .333

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 14 9 .609
Santa Cruz 14 9 .609
Agua Caliente 11 11 .500
South Bay 10 14 .417
Northern Arizona 7 16 .304 7

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 16 5 .762
Austin 15 9 .625
Texas 13 11 .542
Rio Grande Valley 8 18 .308 10½

___

Saturday’s Games

Maine 100, Grand Rapids 93

Long Island 119, Greensboro 109

Advertisement

Sioux Falls 106, Capital City 90

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Westchester 112, Lakeland 106

Wisconsin 131, Canton 123

Windy City 120, Fort Wayne 112

Northern Arizona 108, Oklahoma City 93

Rio Grande Valley 128, South Bay 120

Santa Cruz 139, Texas 118

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Agua Caliente 115, Salt Lake City 105

Stockton 163, Iowa 143

Sunday’s Games

College Park 123, Raptors 119

Austin 123, South Bay 106

Monday’s Games

Capital City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Maine at Erie, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1966: First African-American Cabinet member appointed