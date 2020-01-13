NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Delaware
|12
|9
|.571
|3
|Westchester
|11
|13
|.458
|5½
|Raptors
|9
|13
|.409
|6½
|Long Island
|6
|15
|.286
|9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|19
|5
|.792
|—
|Canton
|15
|8
|.652
|3½
|Grand Rapids
|13
|11
|.542
|6
|Windy City
|11
|12
|.478
|7½
|Fort Wayne
|10
|14
|.417
|9
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|College Park
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Lakeland
|12
|11
|.522
|2
|Capital City
|10
|13
|.435
|4
|Erie
|8
|15
|.348
|6
|Greensboro
|4
|20
|.167
|10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|Iowa
|12
|13
|.480
|6½
|Sioux Falls
|11
|13
|.458
|7
|Oklahoma City
|8
|16
|.333
|10
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Santa Cruz
|14
|10
|.583
|½
|Agua Caliente
|11
|11
|.500
|2½
|South Bay
|10
|14
|.417
|4½
|Northern Arizona
|7
|17
|.292
|7½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|17
|5
|.773
|—
|Austin
|15
|9
|.625
|3
|Texas
|13
|11
|.542
|5
|Rio Grande Valley
|8
|18
|.308
|11
___
Sunday’s Games
College Park 123, Raptors 119
Austin 123, South Bay 106
Monday’s Games
Fort Wayne 113, Capital City 105
Memphis 122, Santa Cruz 92
Salt Lake City 124, Northern Arizona 116
Tuesday’s Games
Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Maine at Erie, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Austin at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Windy City at Lakeland, 11 a.m.
Erie at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Maine, 7 p.m.
