NBAGL Glance

January 13, 2020 10:08 am
 
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 15 6 .714
Delaware 12 9 .571 3
Westchester 11 13 .458
Raptors 9 13 .409
Long Island 6 15 .286 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 19 5 .792
Canton 15 8 .652
Grand Rapids 13 11 .542 6
Windy City 11 12 .478
Fort Wayne 10 14 .417 9

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
College Park 15 10 .600
Lakeland 12 11 .522 2
Capital City 10 13 .435 4
Erie 8 15 .348 6
Greensboro 4 20 .167 10½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 18 6 .750
Iowa 12 13 .480
Sioux Falls 11 13 .458 7
Oklahoma City 8 16 .333 10

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 14 9 .609
Santa Cruz 14 10 .583 ½
Agua Caliente 11 11 .500
South Bay 10 14 .417
Northern Arizona 7 17 .292

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 17 5 .773
Austin 15 9 .625 3
Texas 13 11 .542 5
Rio Grande Valley 8 18 .308 11

Sunday’s Games

College Park 123, Raptors 119

Austin 123, South Bay 106

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne 113, Capital City 105

Memphis 122, Santa Cruz 92

Salt Lake City 124, Northern Arizona 116

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Maine at Erie, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Windy City at Lakeland, 11 a.m.

Erie at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Maine, 7 p.m.

