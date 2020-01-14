Listen Live Sports

NBAGL Glance

January 14, 2020 10:08 am
 
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 16 6 .727
Delaware 13 9 .591 3
Westchester 11 13 .458 6
Raptors 9 13 .409 7
Long Island 6 15 .286

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 19 5 .792
Canton 15 8 .652
Grand Rapids 13 11 .542 6
Windy City 11 12 .478
Fort Wayne 10 14 .417 9

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
College Park 15 10 .600
Lakeland 12 12 .500
Capital City 10 13 .435 4
Erie 8 16 .333
Greensboro 4 20 .167 10½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 18 6 .750
Iowa 12 13 .480
Sioux Falls 11 13 .458 7
Oklahoma City 9 16 .360

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 14 9 .609
Santa Cruz 14 10 .583 ½
Agua Caliente 11 12 .478 3
South Bay 10 15 .400 5
Northern Arizona 7 17 .292

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 17 5 .773
Austin 15 9 .625 3
Texas 13 11 .542 5
Rio Grande Valley 9 18 .333 10½

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne 113, Capital City 105

Memphis 122, Santa Cruz 92

Salt Lake City 124, Northern Arizona 116

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware 108, Lakeland 95

Maine 138, Erie 126

Rio Grande Valley 112, Agua Caliente 102

Oklahoma City 149, South Bay 140

Austin at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Windy City at Lakeland, 11 a.m.

Erie at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

College Park Skyhawks at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Maine at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Canton, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

