NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Delaware
|13
|9
|.591
|3
|Westchester
|11
|13
|.458
|6
|Raptors
|9
|13
|.409
|7
|Long Island
|6
|15
|.286
|9½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|19
|5
|.792
|—
|Canton
|15
|8
|.652
|3½
|Grand Rapids
|13
|11
|.542
|6
|Windy City
|11
|12
|.478
|7½
|Fort Wayne
|10
|14
|.417
|9
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|College Park
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Lakeland
|12
|12
|.500
|2½
|Capital City
|10
|13
|.435
|4
|Erie
|8
|16
|.333
|6½
|Greensboro
|4
|20
|.167
|10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|Iowa
|12
|13
|.480
|6½
|Sioux Falls
|11
|13
|.458
|7
|Oklahoma City
|9
|16
|.360
|9½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Santa Cruz
|14
|10
|.583
|½
|Agua Caliente
|11
|12
|.478
|3
|South Bay
|10
|15
|.400
|5
|Northern Arizona
|7
|17
|.292
|7½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|17
|5
|.773
|—
|Austin
|15
|9
|.625
|3
|Texas
|13
|11
|.542
|5
|Rio Grande Valley
|9
|18
|.333
|10½
___
Monday’s Games
Fort Wayne 113, Capital City 105
Memphis 122, Santa Cruz 92
Salt Lake City 124, Northern Arizona 116
Tuesday’s Games
Delaware 108, Lakeland 95
Maine 138, Erie 126
Rio Grande Valley 112, Agua Caliente 102
Oklahoma City 149, South Bay 140
Austin at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Windy City at Lakeland, 11 a.m.
Erie at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
College Park Skyhawks at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Maine at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Canton, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.