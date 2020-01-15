NBAGL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Maine 16 6 .727 — Delaware 13 9 .591 3 Westchester 11 13 .458 6 Raptors 9 13 .409 7 Long Island 6 15 .286 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Wisconsin 19 5 .792 — Canton 15 8 .652 3½ Grand Rapids 13 11 .542 6 Windy City 11 12 .478 7½ Fort Wayne 10 14 .417 9

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB College Park 15 10 .600 — Lakeland 12 12 .500 2½ Capital City 10 13 .435 4 Erie 8 16 .333 6½ Greensboro 4 20 .167 10½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 18 6 .750 — Iowa 12 13 .480 6½ Sioux Falls 11 13 .458 7 Oklahoma City 9 16 .360 9½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Stockton 15 9 .625 — Santa Cruz 14 10 .583 1 Agua Caliente 11 12 .478 3½ South Bay 10 15 .400 5½ Northern Arizona 7 17 .292 8

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 17 5 .773 — Austin 15 10 .600 3½ Texas 13 11 .542 5 Rio Grande Valley 9 18 .333 10½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware 108, Lakeland 95

Maine 138, Erie 126

Rio Grande Valley 112, Agua Caliente 102

Oklahoma City 149, South Bay 140

Stockton 126, Austin 121

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Windy City at Lakeland, 11 a.m.

Erie at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

College Park Skyhawks at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Maine at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Canton, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Salt Lake City at Westchester, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Canton, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Northern Arizona, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

