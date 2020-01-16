Listen Live Sports

NBAGL Glance

January 16, 2020
 
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 16 6 .727
Delaware 13 9 .591 3
Westchester 11 13 .458 6
Raptors 9 14 .391
Long Island 6 16 .273 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 19 5 .792
Canton 15 8 .652
Grand Rapids 14 11 .560
Windy City 11 12 .478
Fort Wayne 11 14 .440

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
College Park 15 11 .577
Lakeland 12 12 .500 2
Capital City 11 13 .458 3
Erie 8 16 .333 6
Greensboro 4 20 .167 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 18 6 .750
Iowa 12 14 .462 7
Sioux Falls 11 13 .458 7
Oklahoma City 9 16 .360

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 15 9 .625
Santa Cruz 15 10 .600 ½
Agua Caliente 11 12 .478
South Bay 10 15 .400
Northern Arizona 7 17 .292 8

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 17 5 .773
Austin 15 10 .600
Texas 13 11 .542 5
Rio Grande Valley 9 18 .333 10½

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Wayne 100, Long Island 92

Grand Rapids 101, College Park 96

Capital City 126, Raptors 123

Santa Cruz 115, Iowa 107

Thursday’s Games

Windy City at Lakeland, 11 a.m.

Erie at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

College Park Skyhawks at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Maine at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Canton, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Salt Lake City at Westchester, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Canton, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Northern Arizona, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at College Park Skyhawks, 2 p.m.

Capital City at Westchester, 3 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

