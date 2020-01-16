NBAGL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Maine 16 6 .727 — Delaware 13 9 .591 3 Westchester 11 13 .458 6 Raptors 9 14 .391 7½ Long Island 6 16 .273 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB Wisconsin 19 5 .792 — Canton 15 8 .652 3½ Grand Rapids 14 11 .560 5½ Windy City 11 12 .478 7½ Fort Wayne 11 14 .440 8½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB College Park 15 11 .577 — Lakeland 12 12 .500 2 Capital City 11 13 .458 3 Erie 8 16 .333 6 Greensboro 4 20 .167 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 18 6 .750 — Iowa 12 14 .462 7 Sioux Falls 11 13 .458 7 Oklahoma City 9 16 .360 9½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Stockton 15 9 .625 — Santa Cruz 15 10 .600 ½ Agua Caliente 11 12 .478 3½ South Bay 10 15 .400 5½ Northern Arizona 7 17 .292 8

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 17 5 .773 — Austin 15 10 .600 3½ Texas 13 11 .542 5 Rio Grande Valley 9 18 .333 10½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Wayne 100, Long Island 92

Grand Rapids 101, College Park 96

Capital City 126, Raptors 123

Santa Cruz 115, Iowa 107

Thursday’s Games

Windy City at Lakeland, 11 a.m.

Erie at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

College Park Skyhawks at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Maine at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Canton, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Salt Lake City at Westchester, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Canton, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Northern Arizona, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at College Park Skyhawks, 2 p.m.

Capital City at Westchester, 3 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

