NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Delaware
|13
|9
|.591
|3
|Westchester
|11
|13
|.458
|6
|Raptors
|9
|14
|.391
|7½
|Long Island
|6
|16
|.273
|10
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|19
|5
|.792
|—
|Canton
|15
|8
|.652
|3½
|Grand Rapids
|14
|11
|.560
|5½
|Windy City
|11
|12
|.478
|7½
|Fort Wayne
|11
|14
|.440
|8½
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|College Park
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Lakeland
|12
|12
|.500
|2
|Capital City
|11
|13
|.458
|3
|Erie
|8
|16
|.333
|6
|Greensboro
|4
|20
|.167
|10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|Iowa
|12
|14
|.462
|7
|Sioux Falls
|11
|13
|.458
|7
|Oklahoma City
|9
|16
|.360
|9½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Santa Cruz
|15
|10
|.600
|½
|Agua Caliente
|11
|12
|.478
|3½
|South Bay
|10
|15
|.400
|5½
|Northern Arizona
|7
|17
|.292
|8
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|17
|5
|.773
|—
|Austin
|15
|10
|.600
|3½
|Texas
|13
|11
|.542
|5
|Rio Grande Valley
|9
|18
|.333
|10½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Fort Wayne 100, Long Island 92
Grand Rapids 101, College Park 96
Capital City 126, Raptors 123
Santa Cruz 115, Iowa 107
Thursday’s Games
Windy City at Lakeland, 11 a.m.
Erie at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
College Park Skyhawks at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Maine at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Canton, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Salt Lake City at Westchester, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Canton, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Northern Arizona, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Erie, 7 p.m.
Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Maine at College Park Skyhawks, 2 p.m.
Capital City at Westchester, 3 p.m.
Stockton at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
