NBAGL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Maine 17 7 .708 — Delaware 13 10 .565 3½ Westchester 11 13 .458 6 Raptors 10 14 .417 7 Long Island 7 16 .304 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Wisconsin 20 5 .800 — Canton 15 9 .625 4½ Grand Rapids 15 11 .577 5½ Fort Wayne 12 14 .462 8½ Windy City 11 13 .458 8½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB College Park 15 12 .556 — Lakeland 13 12 .520 1 Capital City 12 13 .480 2 Erie 8 17 .320 6 Greensboro 4 21 .160 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 18 6 .750 — Iowa 12 14 .462 7 Sioux Falls 11 13 .458 7 Oklahoma City 9 16 .360 9½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Stockton 15 9 .625 — Santa Cruz 15 10 .600 ½ Agua Caliente 11 12 .478 3½ South Bay 10 15 .400 5½ Northern Arizona 7 17 .292 8

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 17 6 .739 — Austin 15 10 .600 3 Texas 13 11 .542 4½ Rio Grande Valley 9 18 .333 10

Thursday’s Games

Lakeland 104, Windy City 98

Wisconsin 139, Erie 120

Maine 107, Salt Lake City 103

Friday’s Games

Capital City 125, College Park 117

Grand Rapids 123, Delaware 95

Fort Wayne 112, Greensboro 110

Long Island 111, Maine 102

Raptors 123, Canton 114

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Salt Lake City at Westchester, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Canton, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Northern Arizona, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at College Park Skyhawks, 2 p.m.

Capital City at Westchester, 3 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

South Bay at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Canton at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Texas, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Greensboro, 5 p.m.

Lakeland at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

