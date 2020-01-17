NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Delaware
|13
|10
|.565
|3½
|Westchester
|11
|13
|.458
|6
|Raptors
|10
|14
|.417
|7
|Long Island
|7
|16
|.304
|9½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|20
|5
|.800
|—
|Canton
|15
|9
|.625
|4½
|Grand Rapids
|15
|11
|.577
|5½
|Fort Wayne
|12
|14
|.462
|8½
|Windy City
|11
|13
|.458
|8½
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|College Park
|15
|12
|.556
|—
|Lakeland
|13
|12
|.520
|1
|Capital City
|12
|13
|.480
|2
|Erie
|8
|17
|.320
|6
|Greensboro
|4
|21
|.160
|10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|Iowa
|12
|14
|.462
|7
|Sioux Falls
|11
|13
|.458
|7
|Oklahoma City
|9
|16
|.360
|9½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Santa Cruz
|15
|10
|.600
|½
|Agua Caliente
|11
|12
|.478
|3½
|South Bay
|10
|15
|.400
|5½
|Northern Arizona
|7
|17
|.292
|8
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Austin
|15
|10
|.600
|3
|Texas
|13
|11
|.542
|4½
|Rio Grande Valley
|9
|18
|.333
|10
___
Thursday’s Games
Lakeland 104, Windy City 98
Wisconsin 139, Erie 120
Maine 107, Salt Lake City 103
Friday’s Games
Capital City 125, College Park 117
Grand Rapids 123, Delaware 95
Fort Wayne 112, Greensboro 110
Long Island 111, Maine 102
Raptors 123, Canton 114
South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Salt Lake City at Westchester, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Canton, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Northern Arizona, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Erie, 7 p.m.
Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Maine at College Park Skyhawks, 2 p.m.
Capital City at Westchester, 3 p.m.
Stockton at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
South Bay at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Canton at Long Island, 3 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Texas, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Greensboro, 5 p.m.
Lakeland at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
