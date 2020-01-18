Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NBAGL Glance

January 18, 2020 10:08 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 17 7 .708
Delaware 13 10 .565
Westchester 11 13 .458 6
Raptors 10 14 .417 7
Long Island 7 16 .304

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 20 5 .800
Canton 15 9 .625
Grand Rapids 15 11 .577
Fort Wayne 12 14 .462
Windy City 11 13 .458

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
College Park 15 12 .556
Lakeland 13 12 .520 1
Capital City 12 13 .480 2
Erie 8 17 .320 6
Greensboro 4 21 .160 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 19 6 .760
Iowa 12 14 .462
Sioux Falls 11 14 .440 8
Oklahoma City 10 16 .385

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 15 10 .600
Santa Cruz 15 10 .600
Agua Caliente 12 12 .500
South Bay 10 16 .385
Northern Arizona 8 17 .320 7

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 17 6 .739
Austin 15 10 .600 3
Texas 13 12 .520 5
Rio Grande Valley 9 18 .333 10

___

Friday’s Games

Capital City 125, College Park 117

Grand Rapids 123, Delaware 95

Advertisement

Fort Wayne 112, Greensboro 110

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Long Island 111, Maine 102

Raptors 123, Canton 114

Memphis 152, South Bay 136

Agua Caliente 125, Texas 84

Northern Arizona 123, Sioux Falls 114

Oklahoma City 149, Stockton 117

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

Saturday’s Games

Salt Lake City at Westchester, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Canton, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Northern Arizona, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at College Park Skyhawks, 2 p.m.

Capital City at Westchester, 3 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

South Bay at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Canton at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Texas, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Greensboro, 5 p.m.

Lakeland at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m.

Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending