NBAGL Glance

January 19, 2020 10:08 am
 
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 18 7 .720
Delaware 13 10 .565 4
Westchester 13 13 .500
Raptors 10 15 .400 8
Long Island 7 16 .304 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 20 5 .800
Canton 16 9 .640 4
Grand Rapids 15 11 .577
Fort Wayne 12 14 .462
Windy City 11 14 .440 9

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 14 12 .538
College Park 15 13 .536
Capital City 12 14 .462 2
Erie 9 17 .346 5
Greensboro 4 21 .160

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 19 6 .760
Sioux Falls 12 14 .462
Iowa 12 15 .444 8
Oklahoma City 11 16 .407 9

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 15 11 .577
Santa Cruz 15 11 .577
Agua Caliente 13 12 .520
South Bay 10 16 .385 5
Northern Arizona 8 18 .308 7

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 17 7 .708
Austin 15 10 .600
Texas 14 12 .538 4
Rio Grande Valley 9 19 .321 10

Saturday’s Games

Westchester 108, Salt Lake City 104

Lakeland 118, Iowa 115

Canton 106, Raptors 103

Sioux Falls 120, Northern Arizona 109

Erie 100, Windy City 99

Texas 125, Rio Grande Valley 98

Oklahoma City 129, Santa Cruz 125

Sunday’s Games

Maine 108, College Park 107

Westchester 112, Capital City 96

Agua Caliente 135, Stockton 116

Monday’s Games

South Bay at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Canton at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Texas, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Greensboro, 5 p.m.

Lakeland at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m.

Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lakeland at Canton, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Delaware at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

