NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Delaware
|13
|10
|.565
|4
|Westchester
|13
|13
|.500
|5½
|Raptors
|10
|15
|.400
|8
|Long Island
|7
|16
|.304
|10
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|20
|5
|.800
|—
|Canton
|16
|9
|.640
|4
|Grand Rapids
|15
|11
|.577
|5½
|Fort Wayne
|12
|14
|.462
|8½
|Windy City
|11
|14
|.440
|9
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|14
|12
|.538
|—
|College Park
|15
|13
|.536
|—
|Capital City
|12
|14
|.462
|2
|Erie
|9
|17
|.346
|5
|Greensboro
|4
|21
|.160
|9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|Sioux Falls
|12
|14
|.462
|7½
|Iowa
|12
|15
|.444
|8
|Oklahoma City
|11
|16
|.407
|9
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Santa Cruz
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Agua Caliente
|13
|12
|.520
|1½
|South Bay
|10
|16
|.385
|5
|Northern Arizona
|8
|18
|.308
|7
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Austin
|15
|10
|.600
|2½
|Texas
|14
|12
|.538
|4
|Rio Grande Valley
|9
|19
|.321
|10
___
Saturday’s Games
Westchester 108, Salt Lake City 104
Lakeland 118, Iowa 115
Canton 106, Raptors 103
Sioux Falls 120, Northern Arizona 109
Erie 100, Windy City 99
Texas 125, Rio Grande Valley 98
Oklahoma City 129, Santa Cruz 125
Sunday’s Games
Maine 108, College Park 107
Westchester 112, Capital City 96
Agua Caliente 135, Stockton 116
Monday’s Games
South Bay at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Canton at Long Island, 3 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Texas, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Greensboro, 5 p.m.
Lakeland at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m.
Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Lakeland at Canton, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Delaware at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.