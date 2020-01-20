NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Delaware
|14
|10
|.583
|3½
|Westchester
|13
|13
|.500
|5½
|Raptors
|10
|16
|.385
|8½
|Long Island
|8
|16
|.333
|9½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|20
|5
|.800
|—
|Canton
|16
|10
|.615
|4½
|Grand Rapids
|15
|11
|.577
|5½
|Fort Wayne
|12
|14
|.462
|8½
|Windy City
|11
|14
|.440
|9
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|15
|12
|.556
|—
|College Park
|15
|13
|.536
|½
|Capital City
|12
|14
|.462
|2½
|Erie
|9
|17
|.346
|5½
|Greensboro
|5
|21
|.192
|9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|Sioux Falls
|12
|14
|.462
|7½
|Iowa
|12
|16
|.429
|8½
|Oklahoma City
|11
|16
|.407
|9
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Santa Cruz
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Agua Caliente
|13
|12
|.520
|1½
|South Bay
|10
|17
|.370
|5½
|Northern Arizona
|8
|18
|.308
|7
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Austin
|15
|10
|.600
|3
|Texas
|14
|13
|.519
|5
|Rio Grande Valley
|9
|19
|.321
|10½
___
Sunday’s Games
Maine 108, College Park 107
Westchester 112, Capital City 96
Agua Caliente 135, Stockton 116
Monday’s Games
Delaware 119, South Bay 109
Long Island 121, Canton 113
Salt Lake City 112, Texas 111
Greensboro 109, Iowa 99
Lakeland 112, Raptors 105
Tuesday’s Games
Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m.
Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Lakeland at Canton, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Delaware at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Iowa at Erie, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
