NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Delaware
|14
|10
|.583
|3½
|Westchester
|13
|14
|.481
|6
|Raptors
|10
|16
|.385
|8½
|Long Island
|8
|16
|.333
|9½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|20
|5
|.800
|—
|Canton
|16
|10
|.615
|4½
|Grand Rapids
|15
|11
|.577
|5½
|Fort Wayne
|12
|14
|.462
|8½
|Windy City
|11
|14
|.440
|9
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|15
|12
|.556
|—
|College Park
|15
|13
|.536
|½
|Capital City
|13
|14
|.481
|2
|Erie
|9
|17
|.346
|5½
|Greensboro
|5
|21
|.192
|9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|Sioux Falls
|12
|14
|.462
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|12
|16
|.429
|8½
|Iowa
|12
|16
|.429
|8½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Santa Cruz
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Agua Caliente
|13
|12
|.520
|1½
|South Bay
|10
|17
|.370
|5½
|Northern Arizona
|8
|19
|.296
|7½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Austin
|15
|11
|.577
|3½
|Texas
|14
|13
|.519
|5
|Rio Grande Valley
|10
|19
|.345
|10
___
Monday’s Games
Delaware 119, South Bay 109
Long Island 121, Canton 113
Salt Lake City 112, Texas 111
Greensboro 109, Iowa 99
Lakeland 112, Raptors 105
Tuesday’s Games
Rio Grande Valley 125, Northern Arizona 114
Capital City 116, Westchester 110
Oklahoma City 125, Austin 116
Wednesday’s Games
Lakeland at Canton, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Delaware at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Iowa at Erie, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.
Maine at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Wisconsin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
