NBAGL Glance

January 21, 2020 3:45 pm
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 18 7 .720
Delaware 14 10 .583
Westchester 13 14 .481 6
Raptors 10 16 .385
Long Island 8 16 .333

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 20 5 .800
Canton 16 10 .615
Grand Rapids 15 11 .577
Fort Wayne 12 14 .462
Windy City 11 14 .440 9

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 15 12 .556
College Park 15 13 .536 ½
Capital City 13 14 .481 2
Erie 9 17 .346
Greensboro 5 21 .192

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 19 6 .760
Sioux Falls 12 14 .462
Oklahoma City 12 16 .429
Iowa 12 16 .429

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 15 11 .577
Santa Cruz 15 11 .577
Agua Caliente 13 12 .520
South Bay 10 17 .370
Northern Arizona 8 19 .296

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 18 7 .720
Austin 15 11 .577
Texas 14 13 .519 5
Rio Grande Valley 10 19 .345 10

___

Monday’s Games

Delaware 119, South Bay 109

Long Island 121, Canton 113

Salt Lake City 112, Texas 111

Greensboro 109, Iowa 99

Lakeland 112, Raptors 105

Tuesday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley 125, Northern Arizona 114

Capital City 116, Westchester 110

Oklahoma City 125, Austin 116

Wednesday’s Games

Lakeland at Canton, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Delaware at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Iowa at Erie, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.

Maine at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Wisconsin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

