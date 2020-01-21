NBAGL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Maine 18 7 .720 — Delaware 14 10 .583 3½ Westchester 13 14 .481 6 Raptors 10 16 .385 8½ Long Island 8 16 .333 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Wisconsin 20 5 .800 — Canton 16 10 .615 4½ Grand Rapids 15 11 .577 5½ Fort Wayne 12 14 .462 8½ Windy City 11 14 .440 9

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Lakeland 15 12 .556 — College Park 15 13 .536 ½ Capital City 13 14 .481 2 Erie 9 17 .346 5½ Greensboro 5 21 .192 9½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 19 6 .760 — Sioux Falls 12 14 .462 7½ Oklahoma City 12 16 .429 8½ Iowa 12 16 .429 8½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Stockton 15 11 .577 — Santa Cruz 15 11 .577 — Agua Caliente 13 12 .520 1½ South Bay 10 17 .370 5½ Northern Arizona 8 19 .296 7½

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 18 7 .720 — Austin 15 11 .577 3½ Texas 14 13 .519 5 Rio Grande Valley 10 19 .345 10

___

Monday’s Games

Delaware 119, South Bay 109

Long Island 121, Canton 113

Advertisement

Salt Lake City 112, Texas 111

Greensboro 109, Iowa 99

Lakeland 112, Raptors 105

Tuesday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley 125, Northern Arizona 114

Capital City 116, Westchester 110

Oklahoma City 125, Austin 116

Wednesday’s Games

Lakeland at Canton, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Delaware at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Iowa at Erie, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.

Maine at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Wisconsin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.