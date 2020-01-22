Listen Live Sports

NBAGL Glance

January 22, 2020 10:08 am
 
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 18 7 .720
Delaware 14 11 .560 4
Westchester 13 14 .481 6
Raptors 10 17 .370 9
Long Island 9 16 .360 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 21 5 .808
Canton 17 10 .630
Grand Rapids 15 12 .556
Fort Wayne 12 14 .462 9
Windy City 11 14 .440

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
College Park 15 13 .536
Lakeland 15 13 .536
Capital City 13 14 .481
Erie 9 17 .346 5
Greensboro 6 21 .222

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 20 6 .769
Sioux Falls 12 14 .462 8
Oklahoma City 12 16 .429 9
Iowa 12 16 .429 9

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 15 11 .577
Santa Cruz 15 11 .577
Agua Caliente 13 13 .500 2
South Bay 10 18 .357 6
Northern Arizona 8 19 .296

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 19 7 .731
Austin 15 11 .577 4
Texas 14 13 .519
Rio Grande Valley 10 19 .345 10½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley 125, Northern Arizona 114

Capital City 116, Westchester 110

Oklahoma City 125, Austin 116

Wednesday’s Games

Canton 138, Lakeland 125

Long Island 143, South Bay 108

Greensboro 108, Raptors 101

Memphis 138, Delaware 121

Wisconsin 122, Grand Rapids 115

Salt Lake City 113, Agua Caliente 109

Thursday’s Games

Iowa at Erie, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.

Maine at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Wisconsin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 3:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at South Bay, 5 p.m.

Maine at Westchester, 5 p.m.

Capital City at Canton, 7 p.m.

Erie at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

