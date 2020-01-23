NBAGL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Maine 18 7 .720 — Delaware 14 11 .560 4 Westchester 13 14 .481 6 Raptors 10 17 .370 9 Long Island 9 16 .360 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Wisconsin 21 5 .808 — Canton 17 10 .630 4½ Grand Rapids 15 12 .556 6½ Fort Wayne 12 14 .462 9 Windy City 11 15 .423 10

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB College Park 15 13 .536 — Lakeland 15 13 .536 — Capital City 14 14 .500 1 Erie 9 18 .333 5½ Greensboro 6 21 .222 8½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 20 6 .769 — Sioux Falls 12 14 .462 8 Iowa 13 16 .448 8½ Oklahoma City 12 17 .414 9½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Stockton 15 11 .577 — Santa Cruz 15 11 .577 — Agua Caliente 13 14 .481 2½ South Bay 10 18 .357 6 Northern Arizona 9 19 .321 7

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 19 7 .731 — Austin 15 11 .577 4 Texas 15 13 .536 5 Rio Grande Valley 10 19 .345 10½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Canton 138, Lakeland 125

Long Island 143, South Bay 108

Greensboro 108, Raptors 101

Memphis 138, Delaware 121

Wisconsin 122, Grand Rapids 115

Salt Lake City 113, Agua Caliente 109

Thursday’s Games

Iowa 109, Erie 107

Capital City 106, Windy City 89

Texas 144, Oklahoma City 140

Northern Arizona 117, Agua Caliente 88

Friday’s Games

Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.

Maine at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Wisconsin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 3:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at South Bay, 5 p.m.

Maine at Westchester, 5 p.m.

Capital City at Canton, 7 p.m.

Erie at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

College Park Skyhawks at Texas, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Stockton, 5 p.m.

South Bay at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.

