NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Delaware
|14
|11
|.560
|4
|Westchester
|13
|14
|.481
|6
|Raptors
|10
|17
|.370
|9
|Long Island
|9
|16
|.360
|9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|21
|5
|.808
|—
|Canton
|17
|10
|.630
|4½
|Grand Rapids
|15
|12
|.556
|6½
|Fort Wayne
|12
|14
|.462
|9
|Windy City
|11
|15
|.423
|10
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|College Park
|15
|13
|.536
|—
|Lakeland
|15
|13
|.536
|—
|Capital City
|14
|14
|.500
|1
|Erie
|9
|18
|.333
|5½
|Greensboro
|6
|21
|.222
|8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|20
|6
|.769
|—
|Sioux Falls
|12
|14
|.462
|8
|Iowa
|13
|16
|.448
|8½
|Oklahoma City
|12
|17
|.414
|9½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Santa Cruz
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Agua Caliente
|13
|14
|.481
|2½
|South Bay
|10
|18
|.357
|6
|Northern Arizona
|9
|19
|.321
|7
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|Austin
|15
|11
|.577
|4
|Texas
|15
|13
|.536
|5
|Rio Grande Valley
|10
|19
|.345
|10½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Canton 138, Lakeland 125
Long Island 143, South Bay 108
Greensboro 108, Raptors 101
Memphis 138, Delaware 121
Wisconsin 122, Grand Rapids 115
Salt Lake City 113, Agua Caliente 109
Thursday’s Games
Iowa 109, Erie 107
Capital City 106, Windy City 89
Texas 144, Oklahoma City 140
Northern Arizona 117, Agua Caliente 88
Friday’s Games
Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.
Maine at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Wisconsin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 3:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at South Bay, 5 p.m.
Maine at Westchester, 5 p.m.
Capital City at Canton, 7 p.m.
Erie at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
College Park Skyhawks at Texas, 4 p.m.
Wisconsin at Stockton, 5 p.m.
South Bay at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.