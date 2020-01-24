NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|Delaware
|15
|11
|.577
|4
|Westchester
|13
|14
|.481
|6½
|Raptors
|11
|17
|.393
|9
|Long Island
|9
|17
|.346
|10
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|22
|5
|.815
|—
|Canton
|17
|10
|.630
|5
|Grand Rapids
|15
|12
|.556
|7
|Fort Wayne
|12
|14
|.462
|9½
|Windy City
|11
|15
|.423
|10½
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|16
|13
|.552
|—
|College Park
|15
|14
|.517
|1
|Capital City
|14
|14
|.500
|1½
|Erie
|9
|18
|.333
|6
|Greensboro
|6
|22
|.214
|9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Sioux Falls
|13
|14
|.481
|7
|Iowa
|13
|16
|.448
|8
|Oklahoma City
|12
|17
|.414
|9
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|15
|12
|.556
|—
|Santa Cruz
|15
|12
|.556
|—
|Agua Caliente
|13
|14
|.481
|2
|South Bay
|10
|18
|.357
|5½
|Northern Arizona
|9
|19
|.321
|6½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Austin
|15
|11
|.577
|4½
|Texas
|15
|13
|.536
|5½
|Rio Grande Valley
|10
|20
|.333
|11½
Thursday’s Games
Iowa 109, Erie 107
Capital City 106, Windy City 89
Texas 144, Oklahoma City 140
Northern Arizona 117, Agua Caliente 88
Friday’s Games
Delaware 134, Greensboro 95
Lakeland 111, College Park 109, OT
Maine 118, Long Island 114
Raptors 129, Memphis 118
Sioux Falls 130, Rio Grande Valley 109
Salt Lake City 114, Stockton 110, OT
Wisconsin 116, Santa Cruz 106
Saturday’s Games
Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 3:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at South Bay, 5 p.m.
Maine at Westchester, 5 p.m.
Capital City at Canton, 7 p.m.
Erie at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
College Park Skyhawks at Texas, 4 p.m.
Wisconsin at Stockton, 5 p.m.
South Bay at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.
