NBAGL Glance

January 24, 2020 10:08 am
 
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 19 7 .731
Delaware 15 11 .577 4
Westchester 13 14 .481
Raptors 11 17 .393 9
Long Island 9 17 .346 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 22 5 .815
Canton 17 10 .630 5
Grand Rapids 15 12 .556 7
Fort Wayne 12 14 .462
Windy City 11 15 .423 10½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 16 13 .552
College Park 15 14 .517 1
Capital City 14 14 .500
Erie 9 18 .333 6
Greensboro 6 22 .214

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 20 7 .741
Sioux Falls 13 14 .481 7
Iowa 13 16 .448 8
Oklahoma City 12 17 .414 9

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 15 12 .556
Santa Cruz 15 12 .556
Agua Caliente 13 14 .481 2
South Bay 10 18 .357
Northern Arizona 9 19 .321

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 20 7 .741
Austin 15 11 .577
Texas 15 13 .536
Rio Grande Valley 10 20 .333 11½

___

Thursday’s Games

Iowa 109, Erie 107

Capital City 106, Windy City 89

Texas 144, Oklahoma City 140

Northern Arizona 117, Agua Caliente 88

Friday’s Games

Delaware 134, Greensboro 95

Lakeland 111, College Park 109, OT

Maine 118, Long Island 114

Raptors 129, Memphis 118

Sioux Falls 130, Rio Grande Valley 109

Salt Lake City 114, Stockton 110, OT

Wisconsin 116, Santa Cruz 106

Saturday’s Games

Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 3:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at South Bay, 5 p.m.

Maine at Westchester, 5 p.m.

Capital City at Canton, 7 p.m.

Erie at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

College Park Skyhawks at Texas, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Stockton, 5 p.m.

South Bay at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

