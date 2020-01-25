NBAGL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Maine 20 7 .741 — Delaware 15 11 .577 4½ Westchester 13 15 .464 7½ Raptors 11 17 .393 9½ Long Island 9 17 .346 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Wisconsin 22 5 .815 — Canton 17 10 .630 5 Grand Rapids 15 12 .556 7 Fort Wayne 13 14 .481 9 Windy City 11 15 .423 10½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Lakeland 16 13 .552 — College Park 15 14 .517 1 Capital City 14 14 .500 1½ Erie 9 18 .333 6 Greensboro 6 22 .214 9½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 20 7 .741 — Sioux Falls 13 14 .481 7 Iowa 13 16 .448 8 Oklahoma City 12 17 .414 9

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Stockton 15 12 .556 — Santa Cruz 15 12 .556 — Agua Caliente 14 14 .500 1½ South Bay 10 19 .345 6 Northern Arizona 9 20 .310 7

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 20 7 .741 — Austin 15 11 .577 4½ Texas 15 13 .536 5½ Rio Grande Valley 10 20 .333 11½

___

Friday’s Games

Delaware 134, Greensboro 95

Lakeland 111, College Park 109, OT

Maine 118, Long Island 114

Raptors 129, Memphis 118

Sioux Falls 130, Rio Grande Valley 109

Salt Lake City 114, Stockton 110, OT

Wisconsin 116, Santa Cruz 106

Saturday’s Games

Agua Caliente 117, Northern Arizona 113

Fort Wayne 149, South Bay 124

Maine 110, Westchester 103

Capital City at Canton, 7 p.m.

Erie at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

College Park Skyhawks at Texas, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Stockton, 5 p.m.

South Bay at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

College Park Skyhawks at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

