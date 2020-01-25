NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Delaware
|15
|11
|.577
|4½
|Westchester
|13
|15
|.464
|7½
|Raptors
|11
|17
|.393
|9½
|Long Island
|9
|17
|.346
|10½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|22
|5
|.815
|—
|Canton
|17
|10
|.630
|5
|Grand Rapids
|15
|12
|.556
|7
|Fort Wayne
|13
|14
|.481
|9
|Windy City
|11
|15
|.423
|10½
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|16
|13
|.552
|—
|College Park
|15
|14
|.517
|1
|Capital City
|14
|14
|.500
|1½
|Erie
|9
|18
|.333
|6
|Greensboro
|6
|22
|.214
|9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Sioux Falls
|13
|14
|.481
|7
|Iowa
|13
|16
|.448
|8
|Oklahoma City
|12
|17
|.414
|9
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|15
|12
|.556
|—
|Santa Cruz
|15
|12
|.556
|—
|Agua Caliente
|14
|14
|.500
|1½
|South Bay
|10
|19
|.345
|6
|Northern Arizona
|9
|20
|.310
|7
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Austin
|15
|11
|.577
|4½
|Texas
|15
|13
|.536
|5½
|Rio Grande Valley
|10
|20
|.333
|11½
___
Friday’s Games
Delaware 134, Greensboro 95
Lakeland 111, College Park 109, OT
Maine 118, Long Island 114
Raptors 129, Memphis 118
Sioux Falls 130, Rio Grande Valley 109
Salt Lake City 114, Stockton 110, OT
Wisconsin 116, Santa Cruz 106
Saturday’s Games
Agua Caliente 117, Northern Arizona 113
Fort Wayne 149, South Bay 124
Maine 110, Westchester 103
Capital City at Canton, 7 p.m.
Erie at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
College Park Skyhawks at Texas, 4 p.m.
Wisconsin at Stockton, 5 p.m.
South Bay at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
College Park Skyhawks at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
