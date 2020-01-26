NBAGL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Maine 20 7 .741 — Delaware 16 11 .593 4 Westchester 13 15 .464 7½ Raptors 11 17 .393 9½ Long Island 9 17 .346 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Wisconsin 23 5 .821 — Canton 18 10 .643 5 Grand Rapids 16 12 .571 7 Fort Wayne 13 14 .481 9½ Windy City 11 16 .407 11½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Lakeland 17 13 .567 — College Park 15 15 .500 2 Capital City 14 15 .483 2½ Erie 9 19 .321 7 Greensboro 6 23 .207 10½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 21 7 .750 — Sioux Falls 13 15 .464 8 Iowa 13 16 .448 8½ Oklahoma City 12 17 .414 9½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 15 12 .556 — Stockton 15 13 .536 ½ Agua Caliente 14 14 .500 1½ South Bay 10 19 .345 6 Northern Arizona 9 20 .310 7

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 20 7 .741 — Austin 15 12 .556 5 Texas 16 13 .552 5 Rio Grande Valley 11 20 .355 11

___

Saturday’s Games

Agua Caliente 117, Northern Arizona 113

Fort Wayne 149, South Bay 124

Maine 110, Westchester 103

Canton 120, Capital City 118, OT

Delaware 134, Erie 103

Lakeland 130, Greensboro 117

Memphis 119, Austin 109

Grand Rapids 107, Windy City 83

Rio Grande Valley 127, Sioux Falls 115

Sunday’s Games

Texas 107, College Park 90

Wisconsin 107, Stockton 101

South Bay at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

College Park Skyhawks at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Capital City at Long Island, 11 a.m.

Grand Rapids at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Delaware at Canton, 7 p.m.

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Austin at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

