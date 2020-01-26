NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Delaware
|16
|11
|.593
|4
|Westchester
|13
|15
|.464
|7½
|Raptors
|11
|17
|.393
|9½
|Long Island
|9
|17
|.346
|10½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|23
|5
|.821
|—
|Canton
|18
|10
|.643
|5
|Grand Rapids
|16
|12
|.571
|7
|Fort Wayne
|13
|14
|.481
|9½
|Windy City
|11
|16
|.407
|11½
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|17
|13
|.567
|—
|College Park
|15
|15
|.500
|2
|Capital City
|14
|15
|.483
|2½
|Erie
|9
|19
|.321
|7
|Greensboro
|6
|23
|.207
|10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|21
|7
|.750
|—
|Sioux Falls
|13
|15
|.464
|8
|Iowa
|13
|16
|.448
|8½
|Oklahoma City
|12
|17
|.414
|9½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|15
|12
|.556
|—
|Stockton
|15
|13
|.536
|½
|Agua Caliente
|14
|14
|.500
|1½
|South Bay
|10
|19
|.345
|6
|Northern Arizona
|9
|20
|.310
|7
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Austin
|15
|12
|.556
|5
|Texas
|16
|13
|.552
|5
|Rio Grande Valley
|11
|20
|.355
|11
___
Saturday’s Games
Agua Caliente 117, Northern Arizona 113
Fort Wayne 149, South Bay 124
Maine 110, Westchester 103
Canton 120, Capital City 118, OT
Delaware 134, Erie 103
Lakeland 130, Greensboro 117
Memphis 119, Austin 109
Grand Rapids 107, Windy City 83
Rio Grande Valley 127, Sioux Falls 115
Sunday’s Games
Texas 107, College Park 90
Wisconsin 107, Stockton 101
South Bay at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
College Park Skyhawks at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Capital City at Long Island, 11 a.m.
Grand Rapids at Raptors, 11 a.m.
Delaware at Canton, 7 p.m.
Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Austin at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
