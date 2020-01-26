Listen Live Sports

NBAGL Glance

January 26, 2020 10:08 am
 
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 20 7 .741
Delaware 16 11 .593 4
Westchester 13 15 .464
Raptors 11 17 .393
Long Island 9 17 .346 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 23 5 .821
Canton 18 10 .643 5
Grand Rapids 16 12 .571 7
Fort Wayne 13 14 .481
Windy City 11 16 .407 11½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 17 13 .567
College Park 15 15 .500 2
Capital City 14 15 .483
Erie 9 19 .321 7
Greensboro 6 23 .207 10½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 21 7 .750
Sioux Falls 13 15 .464 8
Iowa 13 16 .448
Oklahoma City 12 17 .414

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 15 12 .556
Stockton 15 13 .536 ½
Agua Caliente 14 14 .500
South Bay 10 19 .345 6
Northern Arizona 9 20 .310 7

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 20 7 .741
Austin 15 12 .556 5
Texas 16 13 .552 5
Rio Grande Valley 11 20 .355 11

___

Saturday’s Games

Agua Caliente 117, Northern Arizona 113

Fort Wayne 149, South Bay 124

Maine 110, Westchester 103

Canton 120, Capital City 118, OT

Delaware 134, Erie 103

Lakeland 130, Greensboro 117

Memphis 119, Austin 109

Grand Rapids 107, Windy City 83

Rio Grande Valley 127, Sioux Falls 115

Sunday’s Games

Texas 107, College Park 90

Wisconsin 107, Stockton 101

South Bay at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

College Park Skyhawks at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Capital City at Long Island, 11 a.m.

Grand Rapids at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Delaware at Canton, 7 p.m.

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Austin at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

