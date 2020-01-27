NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Delaware
|16
|11
|.593
|4
|Westchester
|14
|15
|.483
|7
|Raptors
|11
|18
|.379
|10
|Long Island
|9
|18
|.333
|11
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|23
|5
|.821
|—
|Canton
|18
|10
|.643
|5
|Grand Rapids
|17
|12
|.586
|6½
|Fort Wayne
|13
|14
|.481
|9½
|Windy City
|11
|16
|.407
|11½
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|17
|13
|.567
|—
|College Park
|15
|15
|.500
|2
|Capital City
|14
|15
|.483
|2½
|Erie
|9
|19
|.321
|7
|Greensboro
|6
|23
|.207
|10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|22
|7
|.759
|—
|Sioux Falls
|13
|15
|.464
|8½
|Iowa
|13
|16
|.448
|9
|Oklahoma City
|12
|17
|.414
|10
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|16
|12
|.571
|—
|Stockton
|15
|13
|.536
|1
|Agua Caliente
|14
|14
|.500
|2
|South Bay
|10
|20
|.333
|7
|Northern Arizona
|9
|20
|.310
|7½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Texas
|16
|13
|.552
|5
|Austin
|15
|13
|.536
|5½
|Rio Grande Valley
|11
|20
|.355
|11
___
Sunday’s Games
Texas 107, College Park 90
Wisconsin 107, Stockton 101
Santa Cruz 137, South Bay 107
Monday’s Games
Grand Rapids 135, Long Island 117
Westchester 116, Raptors 110
Memphis 115, Austin 111
Tuesday’s Games
College Park Skyhawks at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Capital City at Long Island, 11 a.m.
Grand Rapids at Raptors, 11 a.m.
Delaware at Canton, 7 p.m.
Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Austin at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Erie at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
College Park Skyhawks at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
