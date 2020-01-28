NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Delaware
|16
|11
|.593
|4
|Westchester
|14
|15
|.483
|7
|Raptors
|11
|18
|.379
|10
|Long Island
|9
|18
|.333
|11
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|23
|5
|.821
|—
|Canton
|18
|10
|.643
|5
|Grand Rapids
|17
|12
|.586
|6½
|Fort Wayne
|13
|14
|.481
|9½
|Windy City
|11
|16
|.407
|11½
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|17
|13
|.567
|—
|College Park
|16
|15
|.516
|1½
|Capital City
|14
|15
|.483
|2½
|Erie
|9
|19
|.321
|7
|Greensboro
|6
|23
|.207
|10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|22
|7
|.759
|—
|Sioux Falls
|13
|15
|.464
|8½
|Iowa
|13
|16
|.448
|9
|Oklahoma City
|12
|17
|.414
|10
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|16
|12
|.571
|—
|Stockton
|15
|13
|.536
|1
|Agua Caliente
|14
|14
|.500
|2
|South Bay
|10
|20
|.333
|7
|Northern Arizona
|9
|20
|.310
|7½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Texas
|16
|13
|.552
|5
|Austin
|15
|13
|.536
|5½
|Rio Grande Valley
|11
|21
|.344
|11½
___
Monday’s Games
Grand Rapids 135, Long Island 117
Westchester 116, Raptors 110
Memphis 115, Austin 111
Tuesday’s Games
College Park 117, Rio Grande Valley 112
Fort Wayne at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Capital City at Long Island, 11 a.m.
Grand Rapids at Raptors, 11 a.m.
Delaware at Canton, 7 p.m.
Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Austin at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Erie at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
College Park Skyhawks at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Westchester at Maine, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Canton, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
