NBAGL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Maine 20 7 .741 — Delaware 16 11 .593 4 Westchester 14 15 .483 7 Raptors 11 18 .379 10 Long Island 9 18 .333 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Wisconsin 23 5 .821 — Canton 18 10 .643 5 Grand Rapids 17 12 .586 6½ Fort Wayne 13 14 .481 9½ Windy City 11 16 .407 11½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Lakeland 17 13 .567 — College Park 16 15 .516 1½ Capital City 14 15 .483 2½ Erie 9 19 .321 7 Greensboro 6 23 .207 10½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 22 7 .759 — Sioux Falls 13 15 .464 8½ Iowa 13 16 .448 9 Oklahoma City 12 17 .414 10

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 16 12 .571 — Stockton 15 13 .536 1 Agua Caliente 14 14 .500 2 South Bay 10 20 .333 7 Northern Arizona 9 20 .310 7½

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 20 7 .741 — Texas 16 13 .552 5 Austin 15 13 .536 5½ Rio Grande Valley 11 21 .344 11½

___

Monday’s Games

Grand Rapids 135, Long Island 117

Westchester 116, Raptors 110

Memphis 115, Austin 111

Tuesday’s Games

College Park 117, Rio Grande Valley 112

Fort Wayne at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Capital City at Long Island, 11 a.m.

Grand Rapids at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Delaware at Canton, 7 p.m.

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Austin at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Erie at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Westchester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Canton, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

