NBAGL Glance

January 28, 2020 10:08 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 20 7 .741
Delaware 16 11 .593 4
Westchester 14 15 .483 7
Raptors 11 18 .379 10
Long Island 9 18 .333 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 23 5 .821
Canton 18 10 .643 5
Grand Rapids 17 12 .586
Fort Wayne 13 14 .481
Windy City 11 16 .407 11½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 17 13 .567
College Park 16 15 .516
Capital City 14 15 .483
Erie 9 19 .321 7
Greensboro 6 23 .207 10½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 22 7 .759
Sioux Falls 13 15 .464
Iowa 13 16 .448 9
Oklahoma City 12 17 .414 10

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 16 12 .571
Stockton 15 13 .536 1
Agua Caliente 14 14 .500 2
South Bay 10 20 .333 7
Northern Arizona 9 20 .310

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 20 7 .741
Texas 16 13 .552 5
Austin 15 13 .536
Rio Grande Valley 11 21 .344 11½

___

Monday’s Games

Grand Rapids 135, Long Island 117

Westchester 116, Raptors 110

Memphis 115, Austin 111

Tuesday’s Games

College Park 117, Rio Grande Valley 112

Fort Wayne at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Capital City at Long Island, 11 a.m.

Grand Rapids at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Delaware at Canton, 7 p.m.

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Austin at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Erie at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Westchester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Canton, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

