NBAGL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Maine 20 7 .741 — Delaware 16 12 .571 4½ Westchester 14 15 .483 7 Raptors 12 18 .400 9½ Long Island 10 18 .357 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Wisconsin 23 5 .821 — Canton 19 10 .655 4½ Grand Rapids 17 13 .567 7 Fort Wayne 13 15 .464 10 Windy City 11 16 .407 11½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Lakeland 17 13 .567 — College Park 16 15 .516 1½ Capital City 14 16 .467 3 Erie 9 19 .321 7 Greensboro 6 23 .207 10½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 23 7 .767 — Sioux Falls 13 16 .448 9½ Iowa 13 16 .448 9½ Oklahoma City 12 17 .414 10½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 16 12 .571 — Stockton 15 13 .536 1 Agua Caliente 15 14 .517 1½ South Bay 10 20 .333 7 Northern Arizona 9 21 .300 8

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 21 7 .750 — Austin 16 13 .552 5½ Texas 16 14 .533 6 Rio Grande Valley 11 21 .344 12

___

Tuesday’s Games

College Park 117, Rio Grande Valley 112

Salt Lake City 111, Fort Wayne 106

Agua Caliente 117, Sioux Falls 103

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island 113, Capital City 97

Raptors 116, Grand Rapids 110

Canton 116, Delaware 103

Memphis 132, Texas 127

Austin 117, Northern Arizona 108

Thursday’s Games

Erie at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Westchester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Canton, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Canton at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Erie, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

