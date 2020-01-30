NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Delaware
|16
|12
|.571
|4½
|Westchester
|14
|15
|.483
|7
|Raptors
|12
|18
|.400
|9½
|Long Island
|10
|18
|.357
|10½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|23
|6
|.793
|—
|Canton
|19
|10
|.655
|4
|Grand Rapids
|17
|13
|.567
|6½
|Fort Wayne
|13
|15
|.464
|9½
|Windy City
|11
|16
|.407
|11
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|17
|13
|.567
|—
|College Park
|17
|15
|.531
|1
|Capital City
|14
|16
|.467
|3
|Erie
|9
|20
|.310
|7½
|Greensboro
|7
|23
|.233
|10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|23
|7
|.767
|—
|Sioux Falls
|13
|16
|.448
|9½
|Iowa
|13
|16
|.448
|9½
|Oklahoma City
|12
|17
|.414
|10½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|16
|12
|.571
|—
|Stockton
|15
|13
|.536
|1
|Agua Caliente
|16
|14
|.533
|1
|South Bay
|10
|20
|.333
|7
|Northern Arizona
|9
|21
|.300
|8
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|21
|7
|.750
|—
|Austin
|16
|13
|.552
|5½
|Texas
|16
|14
|.533
|6
|Rio Grande Valley
|11
|22
|.333
|12½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Long Island 113, Capital City 97
Raptors 116, Grand Rapids 110
Canton 116, Delaware 103
Memphis 132, Texas 127
Austin 117, Northern Arizona 108
Thursday’s Games
Greensboro 118, Erie 115
Agua Caliente 124, Rio Grande Valley 109
College Park 126, Wisconsin 118
Friday’s Games
Westchester at Maine, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Canton, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Wisconsin at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Canton at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Erie, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
