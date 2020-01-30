NBAGL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Maine 20 7 .741 — Delaware 16 12 .571 4½ Westchester 14 15 .483 7 Raptors 12 18 .400 9½ Long Island 10 18 .357 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Wisconsin 23 6 .793 — Canton 19 10 .655 4 Grand Rapids 17 13 .567 6½ Fort Wayne 13 15 .464 9½ Windy City 11 16 .407 11

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Lakeland 17 13 .567 — College Park 17 15 .531 1 Capital City 14 16 .467 3 Erie 9 20 .310 7½ Greensboro 7 23 .233 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 23 7 .767 — Sioux Falls 13 16 .448 9½ Iowa 13 16 .448 9½ Oklahoma City 12 17 .414 10½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 16 12 .571 — Stockton 15 13 .536 1 Agua Caliente 16 14 .533 1 South Bay 10 20 .333 7 Northern Arizona 9 21 .300 8

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 21 7 .750 — Austin 16 13 .552 5½ Texas 16 14 .533 6 Rio Grande Valley 11 22 .333 12½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island 113, Capital City 97

Raptors 116, Grand Rapids 110

Canton 116, Delaware 103

Memphis 132, Texas 127

Austin 117, Northern Arizona 108

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 118, Erie 115

Agua Caliente 124, Rio Grande Valley 109

College Park 126, Wisconsin 118

Friday’s Games

Westchester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Canton, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Canton at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Erie, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

