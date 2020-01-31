NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|Delaware
|16
|12
|.571
|4
|Westchester
|15
|15
|.500
|6
|Raptors
|12
|18
|.400
|9
|Long Island
|10
|18
|.357
|10
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|23
|6
|.793
|—
|Canton
|20
|10
|.667
|3½
|Grand Rapids
|17
|13
|.567
|6½
|Fort Wayne
|13
|15
|.464
|9½
|Windy City
|11
|17
|.393
|11½
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|17
|13
|.567
|—
|College Park
|17
|15
|.531
|1
|Capital City
|14
|16
|.467
|3
|Erie
|9
|20
|.310
|7½
|Greensboro
|7
|23
|.233
|10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|23
|8
|.742
|—
|Sioux Falls
|14
|16
|.467
|8½
|Iowa
|13
|16
|.448
|9
|Oklahoma City
|13
|17
|.433
|9½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|16
|13
|.552
|—
|Santa Cruz
|16
|13
|.552
|—
|Agua Caliente
|16
|14
|.533
|½
|South Bay
|10
|20
|.333
|6½
|Northern Arizona
|9
|22
|.290
|8
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|Austin
|16
|13
|.552
|5
|Texas
|17
|14
|.548
|5
|Rio Grande Valley
|11
|22
|.333
|12
___
Thursday’s Games
Greensboro 118, Erie 115
Agua Caliente 124, Rio Grande Valley 109
College Park 126, Wisconsin 118
Friday’s Games
Westchester 116, Maine 106
Canton 123, Windy City 105
Texas 116, Northern Arizona 96
Oklahoma City 113, Salt Lake City 102
Stockton 137, Memphis 126
Sioux Falls 114, Santa Cruz 104
Saturday’s Games
Wisconsin at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Canton at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Erie, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Monday’s Games
Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
