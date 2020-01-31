Listen Live Sports

NBAGL Glance

January 31, 2020
 
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 20 8 .714
Delaware 16 12 .571 4
Westchester 15 15 .500 6
Raptors 12 18 .400 9
Long Island 10 18 .357 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 23 6 .793
Canton 20 10 .667
Grand Rapids 17 13 .567
Fort Wayne 13 15 .464
Windy City 11 17 .393 11½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 17 13 .567
College Park 17 15 .531 1
Capital City 14 16 .467 3
Erie 9 20 .310
Greensboro 7 23 .233 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 23 8 .742
Sioux Falls 14 16 .467
Iowa 13 16 .448 9
Oklahoma City 13 17 .433

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 16 13 .552
Santa Cruz 16 13 .552
Agua Caliente 16 14 .533 ½
South Bay 10 20 .333
Northern Arizona 9 22 .290 8

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 21 8 .724
Austin 16 13 .552 5
Texas 17 14 .548 5
Rio Grande Valley 11 22 .333 12

___

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 118, Erie 115

Agua Caliente 124, Rio Grande Valley 109

College Park 126, Wisconsin 118

Friday’s Games

Westchester 116, Maine 106

Canton 123, Windy City 105

Texas 116, Northern Arizona 96

Oklahoma City 113, Salt Lake City 102

Stockton 137, Memphis 126

Sioux Falls 114, Santa Cruz 104

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Canton at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Erie, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Monday’s Games

Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

