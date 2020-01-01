NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Delaware
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Raptors
|7
|10
|.412
|4½
|Westchester
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|Long Island
|5
|12
|.294
|6½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|15
|4
|.789
|—
|Canton
|13
|6
|.684
|2
|Grand Rapids
|11
|9
|.550
|4½
|Windy City
|9
|9
|.500
|5½
|Fort Wayne
|8
|11
|.421
|7
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|College Park
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|Lakeland
|10
|9
|.526
|½
|Capital City
|9
|9
|.500
|1
|Erie
|6
|13
|.316
|4½
|Greensboro
|4
|15
|.211
|6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|16
|4
|.800
|—
|Iowa
|10
|9
|.526
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|8
|13
|.381
|8½
|Oklahoma City
|7
|12
|.368
|8½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Santa Cruz
|12
|9
|.571
|1
|South Bay
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Agua Caliente
|8
|9
|.471
|3
|Northern Arizona
|3
|15
|.167
|8½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|14
|3
|.824
|—
|Texas
|12
|9
|.571
|4
|Austin
|10
|9
|.526
|5
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|16
|.273
|10½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Maine 126, Delaware 115
Memphis 128, Rio Grande Valley 113
Oklahoma City 99, Sioux Falls 92
South Bay 152, Texas 138
Wednesday’s Games
Northern Arizona at Iowa, 2 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Raptors, 4 p.m.
Greensboro at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Canton at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Westchester at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Agua Caliente at Maine, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Erie, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Greensboro at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Long Island at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Canton, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Westchester at Windy City, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.