NBAGL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Maine 12 6 .667 — Delaware 10 8 .556 2 Raptors 7 10 .412 4½ Westchester 8 11 .421 4½ Long Island 5 12 .294 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Wisconsin 15 4 .789 — Canton 13 6 .684 2 Grand Rapids 11 9 .550 4½ Windy City 9 9 .500 5½ Fort Wayne 8 11 .421 7

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB College Park 11 9 .550 — Lakeland 10 9 .526 ½ Capital City 9 9 .500 1 Erie 6 13 .316 4½ Greensboro 4 15 .211 6½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 16 4 .800 — Iowa 10 9 .526 5½ Sioux Falls 8 13 .381 8½ Oklahoma City 7 12 .368 8½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Stockton 12 7 .632 — Santa Cruz 12 9 .571 1 South Bay 10 9 .526 2 Agua Caliente 8 9 .471 3 Northern Arizona 3 15 .167 8½

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 14 3 .824 — Texas 12 9 .571 4 Austin 10 9 .526 5 Rio Grande Valley 6 16 .273 10½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Maine 126, Delaware 115

Memphis 128, Rio Grande Valley 113

Oklahoma City 99, Sioux Falls 92

South Bay 152, Texas 138

Wednesday’s Games

Northern Arizona at Iowa, 2 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Raptors, 4 p.m.

Greensboro at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Canton at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Westchester at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Maine, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Canton, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Windy City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

