NC A&T 98, Bethune-Cookman 95

BETHUNE-COOKMAN (9-11)

French 7-11 0-0 18, Parks 3-7 1-1 9, Pope 6-10 5-8 17, Bailey 7-15 9-9 24, Smith 4-8 10-11 18, Redd 2-6 0-1 4, King 0-1 1-2 1, Preaster 2-6 0-1 4, Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 26-33 95.

NC A&T (9-12)

Langley 5-9 6-14 16, Parker 5-7 2-6 15, R.Jackson 4-8 8-9 17, Lyons 5-7 1-1 13, Cleveland 2-9 4-4 9, Haygood 1-3 4-8 6, A.Jackson 6-8 2-2 18, Maye 2-4 0-2 4, Morrice 0-2 0-0 0, Filmore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 27-46 98.

Halftime_NC A&T 48-45. 3-Point Goals_Bethune-Cookman 7-12 (French 4-6, Parks 2-2, Bailey 1-2, Redd 0-2), NC A&T 11-21 (A.Jackson 4-6, Parker 3-3, Lyons 2-2, R.Jackson 1-2, Cleveland 1-6, Langley 0-1, Morrice 0-1). Fouled Out_Redd, Parker, R.Jackson. Rebounds_Bethune-Cookman 41 (Pope 15), NC A&T 29 (R.Jackson 12). Assists_Bethune-Cookman 9 (Parks, Bailey 3), NC A&T 16 (Langley 12). Total Fouls_Bethune-Cookman 28, NC A&T 28. A_2,846 (5,700).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.