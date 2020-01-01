Listen Live Sports

NC A&T goes up against Mid-Atlantic Christian

January 1, 2020 3:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

Mid-Atlantic Christian vs. NC A&T (3-11)

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The NC A&T Aggies will be taking on the Mustangs of Mid-Atlantic Christian. NC A&T lost 95-64 to Illinois in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: NC A&T’s Ronald Jackson, Kameron Langley and Devin Haygood have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 43 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Langley has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all NC A&T field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for nine field goals and 21 assists in those games.

PREVIOUSLY: NC A&T scored 104 points and prevailed by 48 over Mid-Atlantic Christian when these two teams faced off a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: NC A&T went 3-9 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Aggies scored 68.7 points per contest across those 12 contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

