NC A&T looks to extend streak vs Delaware St.

NC A&T (6-11, 2-0) vs. Delaware State (2-14, 1-1)

Memorial Hall, Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Delaware State. NC A&T has won by an average of 13 points in its last five wins over the Hornets. Delaware State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 1, 2017, an 82-65 win.

LEADING THE WAY: Delaware State’s John Crosby has averaged 21.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while Ameer Bennett has put up 11.6 points and 6.9 rebounds. For the Aggies, Ronald Jackson has averaged 13.6 points and 9.1 rebounds while Kameron Langley has put up 7.5 points, five rebounds and 5.5 assists.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Crosby has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Delaware State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 41 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Delaware State is 0-14 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Aggies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hornets. Delaware State has an assist on 32 of 71 field goals (45.1 percent) over its past three games while NC A&T has assists on 64 of 112 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware State has made 7.6 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among MEAC teams.

