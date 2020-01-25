NC Central 72, Delaware St. 45

DELAWARE ST. (2-16)

Crosby 3-11 3-6 11, Jenneto 4-11 0-0 8, Wiley 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 3-9 0-1 6, Bennett 4-9 5-6 13, Peek-Green 0-3 0-0 0, Gross 0-3 0-0 0, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Lucas 2-3 0-0 4, Yannick 0-0 0-0 0, Bushrod 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-51 8-13 42.

NC CENTRAL (8-12)

Blount 11-15 9-13 33, Palmer 4-12 1-1 11, Clayborne 5-5 2-4 12, Keyser 3-6 1-2 8, Perkins 1-3 5-6 7, Melvin 0-3 0-2 0, Whatley 0-1 0-0 0, Graves 0-5 0-0 0, Fennell 0-0 1-2 1, Ayetey 0-0 0-0 0, Dawkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 19-30 72.

Halftime_NC Central 27-20. 3-Point Goals_Delaware St. 2-16 (Crosby 2-4, Bennett 0-1, Carter 0-1, Gross 0-1, Moore 0-1, Peek-Green 0-3, Jenneto 0-5), NC Central 5-20 (Blount 2-2, Palmer 2-10, Keyser 1-2, Melvin 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Graves 0-4). Fouled Out_Lucas, Clayborne, Keyser. Rebounds_Delaware St. 32 (Crosby, Jenneto 6), NC Central 37 (Blount 10). Assists_Delaware St. 8 (Crosby 5), NC Central 17 (Perkins 5). Total Fouls_Delaware St. 21, NC Central 16. A_831 (3,056).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.