NC Central beats Md.-Eastern Shore 69-64 in OT

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Jordan Perkins scored four of his 10 points in overtime and North Carolina Central beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 69-64 on Monday night, snapping its 11-game road losing streak.

Jibri Blount scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Eagles (6-11, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who outscored the Hawks 10-5 in OT. Nicolas Fennell added 13 points and Perkins had nine of the Eagles’ 14 assists.

AJ Cheeseman scored 19 points and had seven rebounds for the Hawks (2-16, 1-2), who trailed 28-25 at halftime. Ahmad Frost added 11 points and his layup tied it at 59 at the end of regulation. Gabriel Gyamfi had eight rebounds.

NC Central plays Bethune-Cookman on the road on Saturday. Maryland Eastern Shore plays Norfolk State on the road on Saturday.

