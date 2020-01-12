NC Central, UMES meet in conference play

NC Central (5-11, 1-1) vs. Maryland Eastern Shore (2-15, 1-1)

William P Hytche Athletic Center, Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC Central pays visit to Maryland Eastern Shore in a MEAC matchup. NC Central came up short in a 68-66 game at Delaware State in its last outing. Maryland Eastern Shore lost 91-53 loss at home to NC A&T in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: NC Central’s Jibri Blount, Ty Graves and Evan Clayborne have collectively scored 48 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 56 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JIBRI: Blount has connected on 35.1 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 9 over his last five games. He’s also converted 76.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Eagles are 0-8 when they allow 66 or more points and 5-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 66 points. The Hawks are 0-15 when they score 64 points or fewer and 2-0 when they exceed 64.

COLD SPELL: NC Central has lost its last 11 road games, scoring 58.6 points, while allowing 75.1 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The NC Central defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.6 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Eagles ninth among Division I teams. Maryland Eastern Shore has turned the ball over on 22.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Hawks 328th, nationally).

