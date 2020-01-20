NC State 53, Virginia 51

NC STATE (14-5)

Bryce 5-13 1-3 13, Johnson 3-8 0-2 7, Daniels 2-9 2-3 7, Funderburk 6-8 2-3 14, Beverly 0-1 3-3 3, Hellems 3-9 0-0 7, Dixon 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 20-51 8-14 53.

VIRGINIA (12-6)

Clark 3-9 4-4 10, Morsell 4-9 0-0 9, Diakite 2-5 3-4 8, Key 3-11 2-2 8, Huff 3-6 1-2 8, Stattmann 1-4 0-0 2, Woldetensae 0-3 0-0 0, Caffaro 2-3 2-3 6, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-51 12-15 51.

Halftime_NC State 28-26. 3-Point Goals_NC State 5-16 (Bryce 2-5, Daniels 1-1, Johnson 1-4, Hellems 1-5, Beverly 0-1), Virginia 3-12 (Diakite 1-2, Morsell 1-3, Huff 1-4, Clark 0-1, Key 0-1, Woldetensae 0-1). Fouled Out_Funderburk. Rebounds_NC State 23 (Daniels, Funderburk, Dixon 5), Virginia 38 (Key 8). Assists_NC State 9 (Johnson 5), Virginia 8 (Clark 5). Total Fouls_NC State 17, Virginia 17.

