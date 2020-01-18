NC State 60, Clemson 54

CLEMSON (9-8)

Simms 7-15 2-3 18, Newman 3-5 0-2 7, Mack 5-13 2-4 12, Dawes 0-4 0-0 0, Scott 2-5 1-2 6, Trapp 1-8 0-2 2, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Tyson 1-1 3-6 6, Moore 0-0 0-1 0, Jemison 1-1 1-3 3. Totals 20-53 9-23 54.

NC STATE (13-5)

Bryce 4-8 1-2 11, Funderburk 5-6 3-5 13, Daniels 4-12 4-6 13, Johnson 4-12 4-5 13, Hellems 1-4 0-0 3, Andree 0-5 2-3 2, Beverly 1-3 0-0 3, Bates 1-1 0-0 2, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 14-21 60.

Halftime_NC State 36-24. 3-Point Goals_Clemson 5-20 (Simms 2-5, Newman 1-1, Scott 1-1, Tyson 1-1, Hunter 0-1, Dawes 0-2, Trapp 0-2, Mack 0-7), NC State 6-25 (Bryce 2-4, Beverly 1-3, Hellems 1-3, Daniels 1-5, Johnson 1-6, Funderburk 0-1, Andree 0-3). Rebounds_Clemson 33 (Simms 11), NC State 39 (Funderburk 11). Assists_Clemson 12 (Scott 4), NC State 12 (Johnson 5). Total Fouls_Clemson 19, NC State 23.

