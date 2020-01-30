NC State looks to knock off No. 6 Louisville

No. 6 Louisville (18-3, 9-1) vs. North Carolina State (14-7, 5-5)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Louisville looks to give North Carolina State its 11th straight loss to ranked opponents. North Carolina State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 7 Auburn Tigers 78-71 on Dec. 19, 2018. Louisville has won its last seven games against conference opponents.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, D.J. Funderburk, C.J. Bryce and Jericole Hellems have collectively accounted for 75 percent of North Carolina State’s scoring this season. For Louisville, Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Ryan McMahon have combined to account for 63 percent of all Louisville scoring.

Advertisement

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Johnson has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all North Carolina State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Wolfpack are 9-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 5-7 when they fall shy of that mark. The Cardinals are 15-0 when they hold opponents to 69 points or fewer and 3-3 whenever opponents exceed 69 points.

STREAK STATS: Louisville has won its last four road games, scoring 76.3 points, while allowing 68.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Carolina State offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 17th-best rate in the country. The Louisville defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 310th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.