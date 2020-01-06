NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 5 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. North Dakota (46) 16-1-2 995 1 2. Cornell (2) 11-1-1 936 2 3. Minnesota State (2) 18-3-1 902 3 4. Boston College 12-4-0 838 5 5. Denver 13-4-3 792 7 6. Penn State 15-6-0 695 8 7. Clarkson 13-4-2 686 4 8. Ohio State 13-5-2 676 6 9. Minnesota Duluth 11-6-1 580 10 10. Massachusetts 13-6-1 504 9 11. Northeastern 12-5-2 488 12 12. Providence 11-5-5 479 14 13. UMass Lowell 11-4-4 468 13 14. Notre Dame 10-7-3 356 15 15. Arizona State 11-8-3 210 17 16. Bowling Green 12-9-1 179 11 17. Michigan Tech 13-9-1 172 NR 18. Harvard 7-5-2 130 16 19. Northern Michigan 11-7-2 127 NR 20. Michigan State 10-9-1 107 18

Others receiving votes: Quinnipiac 93, Army 31, Sacred Heart 26, Western Michigan 25, Maine 3, Bemidji State 1, Boston University 1.

