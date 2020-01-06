Listen Live Sports

NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

January 6, 2020 2:44 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 5 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota (46) 16-1-2 995 1
2. Cornell (2) 11-1-1 936 2
3. Minnesota State (2) 18-3-1 902 3
4. Boston College 12-4-0 838 5
5. Denver 13-4-3 792 7
6. Penn State 15-6-0 695 8
7. Clarkson 13-4-2 686 4
8. Ohio State 13-5-2 676 6
9. Minnesota Duluth 11-6-1 580 10
10. Massachusetts 13-6-1 504 9
11. Northeastern 12-5-2 488 12
12. Providence 11-5-5 479 14
13. UMass Lowell 11-4-4 468 13
14. Notre Dame 10-7-3 356 15
15. Arizona State 11-8-3 210 17
16. Bowling Green 12-9-1 179 11
17. Michigan Tech 13-9-1 172 NR
18. Harvard 7-5-2 130 16
19. Northern Michigan 11-7-2 127 NR
20. Michigan State 10-9-1 107 18

Others receiving votes: Quinnipiac 93, Army 31, Sacred Heart 26, Western Michigan 25, Maine 3, Bemidji State 1, Boston University 1.

