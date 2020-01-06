NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 5 and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Dakota (46)
|16-1-2
|995
|1
|2. Cornell (2)
|11-1-1
|936
|2
|3. Minnesota State (2)
|18-3-1
|902
|3
|4. Boston College
|12-4-0
|838
|5
|5. Denver
|13-4-3
|792
|7
|6. Penn State
|15-6-0
|695
|8
|7. Clarkson
|13-4-2
|686
|4
|8. Ohio State
|13-5-2
|676
|6
|9. Minnesota Duluth
|11-6-1
|580
|10
|10. Massachusetts
|13-6-1
|504
|9
|11. Northeastern
|12-5-2
|488
|12
|12. Providence
|11-5-5
|479
|14
|13. UMass Lowell
|11-4-4
|468
|13
|14. Notre Dame
|10-7-3
|356
|15
|15. Arizona State
|11-8-3
|210
|17
|16. Bowling Green
|12-9-1
|179
|11
|17. Michigan Tech
|13-9-1
|172
|NR
|18. Harvard
|7-5-2
|130
|16
|19. Northern Michigan
|11-7-2
|127
|NR
|20. Michigan State
|10-9-1
|107
|18
Others receiving votes: Quinnipiac 93, Army 31, Sacred Heart 26, Western Michigan 25, Maine 3, Bemidji State 1, Boston University 1.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.