NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 12 and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Cornell (21)
|12-1-2
|956
|2
|1. North Dakota (17)
|17-2-2
|956
|1
|3. Minnesota State (12)
|20-3-1
|928
|3
|4. Denver
|15-4-3
|823
|5
|5. Boston College
|13-5-0
|788
|4
|6. Penn State
|16-6-0
|743
|6
|7. Clarkson
|15-4-2
|708
|7
|8. Minnesota Duluth
|12-6-2
|623
|9
|9. Ohio State
|14-6-2
|612
|8
|10. Massachusetts
|14-7-1
|564
|10
|11. Providence
|13-5-5
|517
|12
|12. Northeastern
|13-6-2
|448
|11
|13. UMass Lowell
|12-5-4
|382
|13
|14. Arizona State
|13-8-3
|338
|15
|15. Bowling Green
|13-9-2
|249
|16
|16. Harvard
|8-5-2
|198
|18
|17. Northern Michigan
|13-7-2
|194
|19
|18. Notre Dame
|10-9-3
|145
|14
|19. Michigan Tech
|13-10-2
|121
|17
|20. Michigan State
|11-10-1
|58
|20
|20. Quinnipiac
|12-8-1
|58
|—
Others receiving votes: Army 32, Sacred Heart 32, Bemidji State 8, Michigan 5, Dartmouth 4, Western Michigan 4, Maine 3, New Hampshire 2, Minnesota 1.
