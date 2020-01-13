Listen Live Sports

NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

January 13, 2020 2:14 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 12 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Cornell (21) 12-1-2 956 2
1. North Dakota (17) 17-2-2 956 1
3. Minnesota State (12) 20-3-1 928 3
4. Denver 15-4-3 823 5
5. Boston College 13-5-0 788 4
6. Penn State 16-6-0 743 6
7. Clarkson 15-4-2 708 7
8. Minnesota Duluth 12-6-2 623 9
9. Ohio State 14-6-2 612 8
10. Massachusetts 14-7-1 564 10
11. Providence 13-5-5 517 12
12. Northeastern 13-6-2 448 11
13. UMass Lowell 12-5-4 382 13
14. Arizona State 13-8-3 338 15
15. Bowling Green 13-9-2 249 16
16. Harvard 8-5-2 198 18
17. Northern Michigan 13-7-2 194 19
18. Notre Dame 10-9-3 145 14
19. Michigan Tech 13-10-2 121 17
20. Michigan State 11-10-1 58 20
20. Quinnipiac 12-8-1 58

Others receiving votes: Army 32, Sacred Heart 32, Bemidji State 8, Michigan 5, Dartmouth 4, Western Michigan 4, Maine 3, New Hampshire 2, Minnesota 1.

