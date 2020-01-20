Listen Live Sports

NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

January 20, 2020 12:50 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 19 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Cornell (21) 13-1-3 951 1
2. North Dakota (13) 18-2-3 949 1
3. Minnesota State (16) 22-3-1 940 3
4. Boston College 15-5-0 836 5
5. Denver 15-4-5 811 4
6. Ohio State 15-6-3 700 9
7. Massachusetts 16-7-1 683 10
8. Clarkson 16-5-2 682 7
9. Penn State 16-7-1 602 6
10. Providence 14-6-5 535 11
11. Minnesota Duluth 12-8-2 505 8
12. UMass Lowell 13-6-4 424 13
13. Arizona State 15-8-3 420 14
14. Northeastern 13-7-2 368 12
15. Northern Michigan 13-8-3 206 17
16. Harvard 9-6-2 179 16
17. Quinnipiac 13-8-1 151 20
18. Bowling Green 13-11-2 124 15
19. Michigan State 12-11-1 104 20
20. Dartmouth 10-5-3 73 NR

Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 65, Bemidji State 58, Army 31, New Hampshire 31, Michigan Tech 22, Michigan 21, Western Michigan 19, Sacred Heart 7, Omaha 2, St. Cloud 1.

