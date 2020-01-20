NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 19 and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Cornell (21)
|13-1-3
|951
|1
|2. North Dakota (13)
|18-2-3
|949
|1
|3. Minnesota State (16)
|22-3-1
|940
|3
|4. Boston College
|15-5-0
|836
|5
|5. Denver
|15-4-5
|811
|4
|6. Ohio State
|15-6-3
|700
|9
|7. Massachusetts
|16-7-1
|683
|10
|8. Clarkson
|16-5-2
|682
|7
|9. Penn State
|16-7-1
|602
|6
|10. Providence
|14-6-5
|535
|11
|11. Minnesota Duluth
|12-8-2
|505
|8
|12. UMass Lowell
|13-6-4
|424
|13
|13. Arizona State
|15-8-3
|420
|14
|14. Northeastern
|13-7-2
|368
|12
|15. Northern Michigan
|13-8-3
|206
|17
|16. Harvard
|9-6-2
|179
|16
|17. Quinnipiac
|13-8-1
|151
|20
|18. Bowling Green
|13-11-2
|124
|15
|19. Michigan State
|12-11-1
|104
|20
|20. Dartmouth
|10-5-3
|73
|NR
Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 65, Bemidji State 58, Army 31, New Hampshire 31, Michigan Tech 22, Michigan 21, Western Michigan 19, Sacred Heart 7, Omaha 2, St. Cloud 1.
