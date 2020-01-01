Listen Live Sports

NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

January 1, 2020 2:43 pm
 
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 30

Albany (NY) 42, Central Connecticut State 14

Austin Peay 42, Furman 6

Illinois State 24, Southeast Missouri State 6

Kennesaw State 28, Wofford 21

Monmouth (NJ) 44, Holy Cross 27

Northern Iowa 17, San Diego 3

Nicholls 24, North Dakota 6

Southeastern Louisiana 45, Villanova 44

Second Round
Saturday, Dec. 7

Illinois State 24, Central Arkansas 14

James Madison 66, Monmouth (NJ) 21

Northern Iowa 13, South Dakota State 10

Weber State 26, Kennesaw State 20

Montana State 47, Albany (NY) 21

North Dakota State 37, Nicholls 17

Montana 73, Southeastern Louisiana 28

Austin Peay 42, Sacramento State 28

Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 13

James Madison 17, Northern Iowa 0

Montana State 24, Austin Peay 10

Weber State 17, Montana 10

Saturday, Dec. 14

North Dakota State 9, Illinois State 3

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 21

North Dakota State 42, Montana State 14

James Madison 30, Weber State 14

Championship
Saturday, Jan. 11
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas

North Dakota State (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), Noon

