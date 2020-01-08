NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Albany (NY) 42, Central Connecticut State 14
Austin Peay 42, Furman 6
Illinois State 24, Southeast Missouri State 6
Kennesaw State 28, Wofford 21
Monmouth (NJ) 44, Holy Cross 27
Nicholls 24, North Dakota 6
Northern Iowa 17, San Diego 3
Southeastern Louisiana 45, Villanova 44
|Second Round
|Saturday, Dec. 7
Austin Peay 42, Sacramento State 28
Illinois State 24, Central Arkansas 14
James Madison 66, Monmouth (NJ) 21
Montana State 47, Albany (NY) 21
North Dakota State 37, Nicholls 17
Northern Iowa 13, South Dakota State 10
Montana 73, Southeastern Louisiana 28
Weber State 26, Kennesaw State 20
|Quarterfinals
|Friday, Dec. 13
James Madison 17, Northern Iowa 0
Montana State 24, Austin Peay 10
Weber State 17, Montana 10
North Dakota State 9, Illinois State 3
|Semifinals
|Saturday, Dec. 21
North Dakota State 42, Montana State 14
James Madison 30, Weber State 14
|Championship
|Saturday, Jan. 11
|At Toyota Stadium
|Frisco, Texas
North Dakota State (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), Noon
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.