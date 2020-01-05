NCHC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|North Dakota
|7
|0
|1
|1
|23
|32
|12
|16
|1
|2
|Minnesota-Duluth
|6
|1
|1
|0
|19
|31
|19
|11
|6
|1
|Denver
|3
|3
|2
|1
|12
|20
|17
|13
|4
|3
|Western Michigan
|3
|4
|1
|1
|11
|21
|31
|7
|7
|3
|St. Cloud St.
|3
|5
|0
|0
|9
|21
|24
|6
|8
|4
|Miami
|2
|5
|1
|1
|8
|21
|27
|5
|10
|3
|Colorado College
|2
|5
|1
|0
|7
|20
|29
|7
|8
|1
|Omaha
|2
|5
|1
|0
|7
|23
|30
|8
|9
|3
|Friday’s Games
Omaha 2, Maine 2
W. Michigan 1, Notre Dame 1
North Dakota 5, Ala. Huntsville 2
Denver 4, UMass 2
Maine 3, Omaha 2
North Dakota 5, Ala. Huntsville 2
Denver 4, UMass 3
Notre Dame at W. Michigan, 5:05 p.m.
W. Michigan at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
Omaha at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at Denver, 9:07 p.m.
Miami at Colorado College, 9:37 p.m.
Omaha at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.
W. Michigan at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at Denver, 9:07 p.m.
Miami at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.
