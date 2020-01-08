Listen Live Sports

NCHC Glance

January 8, 2020 12:33 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
North Dakota 7 0 1 1 23 32 12 16 1 2
Minnesota-Duluth 6 1 1 0 19 31 19 11 6 1
Denver 3 3 2 1 12 20 17 13 4 3
Western Michigan 3 4 1 1 11 21 31 7 8 3
St. Cloud St. 3 5 0 0 9 21 24 6 8 4
Miami 2 5 1 1 8 21 27 5 10 3
Colorado College 2 5 1 0 7 20 29 7 8 1
Omaha 2 5 1 0 7 23 30 8 9 3
Friday’s Games

W. Michigan at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

Omaha at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Miami at Colorado College, 9:37 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Omaha at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

W. Michigan at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Miami at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17

North Dakota at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado College at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Denver at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Minn. Duluth at St. Cloud St., 8:37 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Minn. Duluth at St. Cloud St., 5:07 p.m.

Colorado College at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

North Dakota at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

Denver at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

