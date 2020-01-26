Listen Live Sports

NCHC Glance

January 26, 2020 2:21 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
North Dakota 10 2 2 2 34 55 35 19 3 3
Denver 7 3 4 3 28 42 30 17 4 5
Minnesota-Duluth 8 4 2 0 26 50 36 13 9 2
Western Michigan 7 5 2 2 25 50 48 11 9 4
Omaha 5 6 3 0 18 43 45 11 10 5
St. Cloud St. 5 9 0 0 15 35 48 8 12 4
Miami 3 9 2 1 12 40 49 6 14 4
Colorado College 3 10 1 0 10 34 58 8 13 1
Friday’s Games

Denver 3, Miami 2

Minn. Duluth 7, North Dakota 4

W. Michigan 6, St. Cloud St. 2

Omaha 6, Colorado College 4

Saturday’s Games

Omaha 4, Colorado College 1

Denver 5, Miami 2

W. Michigan 6, St. Cloud St. 2

North Dakota 3, Minn. Duluth 2

Friday, Jan. 31

W. Michigan at Omaha, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado College at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

Miami at St. Cloud St., 8:37 p.m.

Minn. Duluth at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Miami at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.

Colorado College at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

W. Michigan at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Minn. Duluth at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

