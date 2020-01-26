NCHC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|North Dakota
|10
|2
|2
|2
|34
|55
|35
|19
|3
|3
|Denver
|7
|3
|4
|3
|28
|42
|30
|17
|4
|5
|Minnesota-Duluth
|8
|4
|2
|0
|26
|50
|36
|13
|9
|2
|Western Michigan
|7
|5
|2
|2
|25
|50
|48
|11
|9
|4
|Omaha
|5
|6
|3
|0
|18
|43
|45
|11
|10
|5
|St. Cloud St.
|5
|9
|0
|0
|15
|35
|48
|8
|12
|4
|Miami
|3
|9
|2
|1
|12
|40
|49
|6
|14
|4
|Colorado College
|3
|10
|1
|0
|10
|34
|58
|8
|13
|1
|Friday’s Games
Denver 3, Miami 2
Minn. Duluth 7, North Dakota 4
W. Michigan 6, St. Cloud St. 2
Omaha 6, Colorado College 4
Omaha 4, Colorado College 1
Denver 5, Miami 2
W. Michigan 6, St. Cloud St. 2
North Dakota 3, Minn. Duluth 2
W. Michigan at Omaha, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado College at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.
Miami at St. Cloud St., 8:37 p.m.
Minn. Duluth at Denver, 9:07 p.m.
Miami at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.
Colorado College at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.
W. Michigan at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.
Minn. Duluth at Denver, 9:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.